Female motorcyclist dies after skidding at bus stop along Jurong Gateway Road
A photo showing the aftermath of the accident. Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A photo showing the aftermath of the accident.

Charlene Goh
By Charlene Goh
Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
SINGAPORE — A 23-year-old female motorcyclist died in an accident along Jurong Gateway Road on Sunday (Oct 1). 

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 10.05am on Sunday. 

The police said that the woman's bike had likely skidded along the road. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, they said. 

A 10-second video of the aftermath was uploaded on TikTok, where a black police tent with several police officers can be seen at a bus stop. 

The bus stop and first lane were cordoned off in the video. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

