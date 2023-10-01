Female motorcyclist dies after skidding at bus stop along Jurong Gateway Road

SINGAPORE — A 23-year-old female motorcyclist died in an accident along Jurong Gateway Road on Sunday (Oct 1).

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 10.05am on Sunday.

The police said that the woman's bike had likely skidded along the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, they said.

A 10-second video of the aftermath was uploaded on TikTok, where a black police tent with several police officers can be seen at a bus stop.

The bus stop and first lane were cordoned off in the video.

Police investigations are ongoing.