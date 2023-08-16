Focus on your campaign and don't lose your deposit, George Goh tells fellow Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE — Focus on your own campaign and make sure you don’t lose your deposit.

This was the message businessman George Goh had for fellow Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday (Aug 16), as he spoke to reporters ahead of a walkabout at Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market.

Stressing that the presidential election is a “very serious matter”, Mr Goh said: “Nobody should tell anybody to step down, that should not be the way.

“(The) election is a very serious matter, it is not like the two individuals sit at a coffee shop and we talk about presidential (campaign), who to come in… Focus (on) your campaign, and let the voters make the decision."

His comments came after Mr Tan said during his campaign launch that it was important that Singaporeans have a chance to vote for what he described as an "independent candidate".

Mr Tan had also said in the event that both he and Mr Goh qualify as candidates, he would speak to Mr Goh to decide who should step down and support the other "non-establishment" candidate.

But on Monday evening, Mr Goh responded to the remarks, clarifying that they don't have an agreement.

Mr Tan subsequently said that he hoped Mr Goh would change his mind about not stepping down if both of them qualify for the Presidential Election.

On Wednesday, Mr Goh said that he has prepared for six years for this bid, and it has been a difficult journey for him to get to where he is today.

He added: "I would advise him (Mr Tan) to spend more time to look at the campaign materials, go and prepare all your campaign materials if you're serious about contesting.

"For me, I've done all my campaign materials. I've prepared it, and (when) the COE (certificate of eligibility) is issued, the material is ready... for the next nine days."

In 2011, Mr Tan unsuccessfully ran for the presidency. Finishing last out of four candidates, he secured 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.2 million votes and lost his deposit of S$48,000.

APOLITICAL ELECTIONS

Mr Goh also said that there is "no need to be put up by anybody" in a Presidential Election.

He gave two examples, the first involving former Foreign Minister George Yeo who during an interview with CNA and TODAY spoke about an incident that happened a few months before the 2011 Presidential Election.

According to Mr Yeo, he was called to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's office to talk about the election, and was told that he was one of a few who could beat Presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock at the time.

However, Mr Yeo told PM Lee he was “temperamentally unsuited to be president”, and would only do it out of duty and not out of ambition.

Mr Goh also brought up the example of former Singapore President S R Nathan, who was in 1996 asked by then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew to stand as a candidate for the Elected Presidency.

Mr Goh stressed the importance of being an "independent" candidate such as himself and one who is not affiliated to any political party.

"Presidential elections are apolitical. There are 2.7 million voters, anyone can come forward... If you want to serve the nation, come forward, there is no need to be put up by anybody," he said.

"If you are put up by somebody, you may not do a good job. It is very clear." CNA