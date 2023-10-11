Forecast of rain should keep Singapore's haze situation 'subdued' on Oct 11: NEA

SINGAPORE — Wet weather should lower the chances of haze in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 11), with showers forecast over the country and the surrounding region.

"The wetter conditions should keep the regional fire and haze situation subdued, with a low likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore," said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

Light and variable winds are also forecast for Wednesday.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is forecast to be in the moderate range for the next 24 hours, NEA added.

Singapore's air quality momentarily worsened on Tuesday morning after two days of respite from the haze, with the 1-hour PM2.5 reading just crossing into the elevated range at 11am.

The reading in the east, at 56, was on the edge of the elevated range (56-150) at 11am, while readings in the north, west, south and central areas were in the normal range.

The air quality in the east returned to the normal range soon after.

NEA noted that many areas saw thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday.

As of 11pm, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings were all in the normal range.

The 24-hour PSI was between 60 and 85 in the moderate range.

NEA said 15 hotspots were detected mostly over the southern and central parts of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Tuesday.

"Moderate smoke haze was observed from satellite imagery over southern Sumatra, blowing towards the northwest by prevailing winds," it added.

On Saturday, Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.

The health impact of haze is dependent on one’s health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. NEA regards a PSI reading of 101-200 as "unhealthy".

The 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories can be used when planning next-day outdoor activities.

For immediate outdoor activities, members of the public should check the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings and personal guide.

Air quality readings and advisories can be found on www.haze.gov.sg and the myENV app. CNA