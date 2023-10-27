Forward SG report: New road map with key shifts for S’pore in 7 areas including education, jobs and support for families

SINGAPORE — Singapore will undergo key shifts in policy across various aspects of society following a 16-month long feedback exercise that canvassed the views of over 200,000 Singaporeans and stakeholders.

The Forward Singapore (Forward SG) report was unveiled on Friday (Oct 27) by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who described the exercise as a road map for Singapore's future headed by the nation's fourth-generation leaders.

Spanning around 180 pages, the report said that the nation is moving towards a new policy direction that works best with the society in mind, and looks at helping Singaporeans fulfil a more inclusive "Singapore Dream".

"In the past, Singaporeans talked about chasing the five ‘C’s — condo, car, cash, credit card, country club. Nowadays we no longer focus on the five ‘C’s.

"But as a society, we continue to measure ourselves and others on the same old yardsticks — the size of our pay cheques or the property we own," the report said.

"We seek a more inclusive Singapore Dream — one where we value every individual, support them in their diverse aspirations and pathways, and celebrate their achievements and successes together."

Various policies and recommendations in the following areas of education, jobs, families, support for seniors and vulnerable groups, sustainability and the collective strength of society, will be announced in detail in the coming months and at Budget 2024.

The recommendations stemmed from 275 partnerships and engagement sessions — both in person and virtually — and in various formats, including role playing sessions, and were conducted in different languages.

Singaporeans also contributed their ideas via surveys, roadshows and digital platforms.