George Goh submits eligibility papers for Presidential Election, says 5 firms he heads have shareholders' equity of over S$1.5b

SINGAPORE — After submitting his application for a certificate of eligiblity to contest the coming Presidential Election, Harvey Norman Ossia founder George Goh said on Friday (Aug 4) that he is a "serious candidate", pointing to his group of five companies with a combined shareholders' equity of more than S$1.5 billion over three years.

Declining to name the companies, Mr Goh said that all five of them have been profitable every year for the last three years.

This is the first time that Mr Goh has mentioned these five firms. Previously, the 65-year-old entrepreneur had said that his companies have a “collective market capitalisation value of S$3.15 billion”.

Speaking at a press conference at Sheraton Towers after submitting his papers, Mr Goh said that he has planned for this day since 2017, when he first heard the changes to the eligiblity criteria for private sector candidates.

"They are very stringent conditions; very few people can qualify," he said.

Under the previous requirements, candidates must have served as chairman or chief executive officer (CEO) of a company with at least S$100 million in paid-up capital.

With the 2016 change, prospective candidates now must have served as the CEO of one company, or be the most senior executive running the firm, for at least three years.

In addition, the company must have at least S$500 million in shareholders’ equity during the person's most recent three-year period as CEO and have been profitable after tax for the entire time that the candidate served as CEO.

Providing a breakdown of the numbers, Mr Goh said that the combined profits after tax from the five companies over the past three years was S$377 million.

The total shareholders' equity for these companies for the past three years is S$1.521 billion, with an average yearly shareholders' equity of S$507 million.

Mr Goh said that he is the most senior executive in each of these companies.