trending: 'It's basically free' — women jump on 'girl math' trend to justify spending. Some say it's fun, others warn of potential harm

SINGAPORE — If you don’t buy something that’s on sale, you’re losing money. If you return an item for a refund, you’ve made money. If you buy yourself coffee using prepaid value, the drink is free. Anything under S$5 is practically free and paying with cash doesn’t count because your bank balance didn’t decrease.

That’s “girl math” — a viral TikTok trend in which young women rationalise their money habits or spending in inventive ways that don’t always make mathematical sense.

While the thinking behind girl math is not novel, and certainly not gender-specific, the concept recently earned a fancy new name.

HOW DID GIRL MATH COME ABOUT?

The term “girl math” is believed to have been coined in July by a New Zealand radio show called Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley, which features a segment where the DJs help listeners justify extravagant purchases, such as spending NZ$999 (S$810) on a luxury tote bag or NZ$5,600 on four nights of Taylor Swift tickets.

In one episode, a listener calls in to the show to ask the crew to “girl math” the cost of a NZ$800 diamond ring. The caller had recently separated from her husband but said she “missed wearing a diamond ring”.

Arguing that diamond rings are an asset that can “last more than a lifetime”, a crew member named Shannon reasoned that the listener would be saving money if she handed down the ring to a future child or descendant.