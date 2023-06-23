#trending: Anonymous Google Maps admins dish out sassy retorts to negative reviews of two schools in S'pore, bemusing netizens
SINGAPORE — Recently, online users have discovered that administrators on Google Maps for Serangoon Secondary School and North Vista Secondary School have been responding to the schools’ Google reviews with sassy comments, seemingly on the schools’ behalf.
- North Vista Secondary School and Serangoon Secondary School have had some seemingly negative Google reviews
- Anonymous administrators have hit back with savage replies that has since gotten the attention of online users
- The comments, ranging from witty to cheeky, have left people in stitches
- Some people wondered if the administrators are connected to the schools
- TODAY understands that both secondary schools do not own or manage the Google Maps accounts that gave the replies
SINGAPORE — Recently, online users have discovered that administrators on Google Maps for Serangoon Secondary School and North Vista Secondary School have been responding to the schools’ Google reviews with sassy comments, seemingly on the schools’ behalf.
The unorthodox approach of the respective administrators on Google Maps has gotten much attention from online users and screenshots of the replies have gone viral on TikTok.
Posted on June 19, one of the TikTok videos that show a compilation of an administrator’s informal replies to North Vista Secondary School’s Google reviews has since garnered more than 200,000 views, 17,100 likes and more than 300 comments.
A check on Google's website states that anyone with a Google account can become the owner of a location simply by adding a missing place to Google Maps. However, one must first verify his or her business profile in order to respond to a place's reviews.
With more than 50 reviews, some dating back to a year ago, the ratings for North Vista Secondary School are mostly one-star. Serangoon Secondary School has more than 40 ratings with a variety of one-star to five-star reviews.
One user referred to North Vista Secondary School as “trash” due to its supposed lack of facilities and the “rude” people there. To that, the admin responded: “Who asked?”
Another reviewer called the school "lousy" and the admin retorted by saying "lousy opinion".
Another review claimed that the school’s teachers are "horrible" and the principal “isn’t doing a great job”, to which the admin wrote: “Hey man, not cool man.”
On the reviews for Serangoon Secondary School, one user left a one-star review and claimed that Zhonghua Secondary School was better, to which the admin shot back with this: “Thanks for sharing your opinion. Next time, keep it to yourself.”
The administrators have also responded to positive reviews of the schools with comments ranging from witty to sarcastic.
One user, who gave Serangoon Secondary School a five-star review, wrote: “(The) north side (of Singapore is the) best side”, referring to the school’s location in the northern part of Singapore. The admin responded: “Finally, someone who’s intelligent.”
“"These (replies) are so unhinged for school review responses and I'm living for it."-TikTok user Vittoria (Bowie’s Version)”
TICKLED BY REPLIES
Many online users found the administrators' casual replies highly amusing, with one TikTok user saying: "These (replies) are so unhinged for school review responses and I'm living for it."
Another user, whose comment attracted more than 200 likes from others, said: "I'm crying (at) the last (reply)."
The responses to the reviews have raised questions among people about the administrators’ association with the schools.
One TikTok user said: "(It) looks like the page is probably not the official page. (It was) probably created as a prank."
Another online user remarked: "This account is probably run by a bunch of teenagers."
In response to TODAY's queries, Mr Yap Thiam Chuan, principal of North Vista Secondary School, said that the school is aware of the online reviews.
However, Mr Yap said that the school does not own or manage the Google Maps account that has been replying seemingly on the school's behalf.
Similarly, TODAY understands that Serangoon Secondary School does not own or manage the Google Maps account being talked about either.
Both secondary schools are in touch with Google regarding the matter.
Checks on Friday (June 23) found that the administrator's replies for North Vista Secondary School have since been removed.
Related topicsGoogle trending secondary school
Read more of the latest in