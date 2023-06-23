trending: Anonymous Google Maps admins dish out sassy retorts to negative reviews of two schools in S'pore, bemusing netizens

TICKLED BY REPLIES

Many online users found the administrators' casual replies highly amusing, with one TikTok user saying: "These (replies) are so unhinged for school review responses and I'm living for it."

Another user, whose comment attracted more than 200 likes from others, said: "I'm crying (at) the last (reply)."

The responses to the reviews have raised questions among people about the administrators’ association with the schools.

One TikTok user said: "(It) looks like the page is probably not the official page. (It was) probably created as a prank."

Another online user remarked: "This account is probably run by a bunch of teenagers."

In response to TODAY's queries, Mr Yap Thiam Chuan, principal of North Vista Secondary School, said that the school is aware of the online reviews.

However, Mr Yap said that the school does not own or manage the Google Maps account that has been replying seemingly on the school's behalf.

Similarly, TODAY understands that Serangoon Secondary School does not own or manage the Google Maps account being talked about either.

Both secondary schools are in touch with Google regarding the matter.

Checks on Friday (June 23) found that the administrator's replies for North Vista Secondary School have since been removed.