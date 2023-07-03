trending: GrabFood rider banned for throwing customer's order on ground; netizens slam act as 'rude' and 'barbaric'

According to the screenshots, Mr Asher had ordered McDonald’s from NEX through GrabFood, to which the rider said that it was too far for him and that Potong Pasir’s McDonald’s was nearer to the customer’s address.

“Good luck waiting,” the rider wrote.

The rider told Mr Asher that he was attempting to get Grab to assign the customer’s order to another rider instead.

When Mr Asher suggested for the rider to cancel the order, the rider claimed he was unable to do so and that he only had an issue with the customer’s address and not the order’s pick-up location.

Mr Asher then heard the rider approaching and throwing his food onto his shoe cabinet outside of his house.

Many netizens were outraged by the incident, slamming the rider for his “rude” and “barbaric” behaviour.

An Instagram user said: "That's unacceptable (and) so rude."

"Barbaric," another commented.

“This is definitely not acceptable at all! I understand delivery riders are under pressure and all but come on, that is not an excuse to behave like this,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another commented: “People still dare to do this kind of s*** in such a digital world!”

“I wonder how he can eat and sleep at night after throwing another hungry person’s food like that,” said another Instagram user.

Grab subsequently responded to Mr Asher's Instagram post: “We deeply regret the misbehavior of the rider, and we want to assure you that such conduct is not tolerated on our platform. Could you DM (direct message) us the booking ID and your phone number so we can look into this? Thanks.”

Mr Asher then said in a Facebook comment that Grab had reached out to him to apologise for the incident and said that the delivery rider was banned with effect from July 1 due to previous complaints.

In response to TODAY's query, Grab confirmed that the delivery-partner had been banned from their platform following a thorough investigation.