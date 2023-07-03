#trending: GrabFood rider banned for throwing customer's order on ground; netizens slam act as 'rude' and 'barbaric'
SINGAPORE — A GrabFood delivery rider has been suspended for throwing a customer’s food order from McDonald's on the cabinet and ground outside of his home.
Mr Asher Ashvin took to Facebook to share a video on Friday (June 30) capturing his substandard experience with the rider. The video has garnered 29,000 views.
The 44-second clip shows the extent of the damage to Mr Asher’s order, with his drink completely spilt in a plastic bag, chilli sauce packets and napkins found on the floor, and the paper bag containing his food torn.
Mr Asher also shared screenshots of his conversation with the rider on social media.
According to the screenshots, Mr Asher had ordered McDonald’s from NEX through GrabFood, to which the rider said that it was too far for him and that Potong Pasir’s McDonald’s was nearer to the customer’s address.
“Good luck waiting,” the rider wrote.
The rider told Mr Asher that he was attempting to get Grab to assign the customer’s order to another rider instead.
When Mr Asher suggested for the rider to cancel the order, the rider claimed he was unable to do so and that he only had an issue with the customer’s address and not the order’s pick-up location.
Mr Asher then heard the rider approaching and throwing his food onto his shoe cabinet outside of his house.
Many netizens were outraged by the incident, slamming the rider for his “rude” and “barbaric” behaviour.
An Instagram user said: "That's unacceptable (and) so rude."
"Barbaric," another commented.
“This is definitely not acceptable at all! I understand delivery riders are under pressure and all but come on, that is not an excuse to behave like this,” a Facebook user wrote.
Another commented: “People still dare to do this kind of s*** in such a digital world!”
“I wonder how he can eat and sleep at night after throwing another hungry person’s food like that,” said another Instagram user.
Grab subsequently responded to Mr Asher's Instagram post: “We deeply regret the misbehavior of the rider, and we want to assure you that such conduct is not tolerated on our platform. Could you DM (direct message) us the booking ID and your phone number so we can look into this? Thanks.”
Mr Asher then said in a Facebook comment that Grab had reached out to him to apologise for the incident and said that the delivery rider was banned with effect from July 1 due to previous complaints.
In response to TODAY's query, Grab confirmed that the delivery-partner had been banned from their platform following a thorough investigation.
