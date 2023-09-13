As President, Halimah made Singaporeans more conscious of the less privileged, brought nation closer: PM Lee
SINGAPORE — As President, Madam Halimah Yacob's efforts to champion social causes made Singaporeans "more conscious of our less privileged brethren, and ameliorated their plight", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Sept 13) at a farewell reception for the outgoing head of state.
“Your ability to empathise and resonate with Singaporeans from all walks of life has brought our nation closer together, and reminded us that we all have a role to play to make Singapore a better home,” he said in his speech at the Istana.
"You took an interest in many worthy causes, especially those focused on helping the less privileged, so that they would feel valued and recognised in our society."
He highlighted some of these causes, including gender equality and promoting employment for people with disabilities.
Among her efforts to promote gender equality, Mr Lee noted, was inducting women who had made outstanding contributions into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame.
As Patron of the Council for Board Diversity and the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations, Mdm Halimah shared her personal experiences in dialogues and encouraged women to push the limits, he added.
“Your efforts challenged gender stereotypes and heightened awareness of the biases still faced by women,” he said.
She also advocated for more inclusive and accessible workplaces and employment policies under the President’s Challenge Enabling Employment Pledge, Mr Lee noted.
Mr Lee said Mdm Halimah had frequently visited social welfare agencies to understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities, and to encourage employers and Singaporeans to be more accepting and understanding towards them.
To raise awareness about mental health issues, especially among the youth, Mdm Halimah launched the Supporting Youth in Community programme to provide youths with psychosocial support, he added.
“This programme has helped many young people to overcome their mental struggles and emerge from dark moments in their lives,” he said.
And Mdm Halimah always looked out for workers’ interests, especially low-wage ones, he noted.
She launched the Empowering for Life Fund to support vulnerable individuals, as well as focused the President’s Challenge in 2022 on supporting lower-income families. The challenge that year raised a record-setting S$17.3 million, Mr Lee said.
Mr Lee also spoke about how Mdm Halimah, a woman from a minority community who came from “very humble family background”, had pursued her education and graduated with a law degree.
She then moved on to serve in the labour movement and in politics, before eventually occupying the highest office in the land.
“You showed that our meritocratic system works: that every Singaporean can achieve his or her aspirations, regardless of race, language, or religion, and regardless of family background or station in life,” he said.
Adding that this happens only in very few countries in the world, Mr Lee said that it is something Singaporeans can justly be proud of.
He said that she has worked hard to strengthen mutual understanding, trust, and respect across diverse community groups while serving as President.
'RIGOROUS BUT NOT ANTAGONISTIC'
As holder of the second key to the nation’s reserves, Mdm Halimah had to exercise this “important duty on an unprecedented scale” during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Lee noted.
The reserves had previously been drawn during the Global Financial Crisis. But the pandemic was “on a different scale altogether”, Mr Lee said, and the Government had to seek her approval repeatedly over three years to draw upon the reserves.
"As the officials involved will attest, you participated actively in a thorough process," Mr Lee said, addressing Mdm Halimah.
“Rigorous, but not antagonistic. I am glad that officials were able to deal fully with your searching queries and clarifications, and to address the reservations and concerns that you and the Council of Presidential Advisers raised."
He added: “With your support, the Government was able to save lives, stabilise the economy, preserve jobs, and ensure that Singapore emerged more resilient and stronger from Covid-19."
Mr Lee said that the system of two keys made all the difference during the crisis, with the robust processes and steady hands operating the system helping to protect this resource while retaining flexibility.
“I am confident this system will continue to serve us well in the years to come,” he said.
Mr Lee went on to laud Mdm Halimah for representing Singapore on the world stage as the country’s top diplomat, fulfilling her duties “with dignity and grace”.
He also thanked her husband, Mr Mohamed for the critical role in supporting her throughout this journey.
With her term of office drawing to a close, Mr Lee told her that she can look back on a “distinguished and remarkable career in public service, and as our President”.
“I still remember what you said when you were first elected six years ago: 'I am a President for everyone'. Through your leadership and heart for the people, you have certainly fulfilled your promise,” he said.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Singapore, I thank you for your service to our nation. We bid you and Mr Mohamed farewell, and wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”
