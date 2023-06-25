No CCTVs: 'Hangout rooms' tout full privacy for youths and couples to watch movies, but some parents concerned

SINGAPORE — These so-called "hangout rooms" appear in advertisements on social media as private rooms where people can come with snacks and drinks, and watch movies or Netflix shows together, or just chill out.

Some advertisements have scenes of couples cuddling or sharing a meal, reinforcing the message that these rooms grant patrons complete privacy, with no surveillance cameras around to capture what people do in the rooms.

These rooms are targeted at young people who are looking for cosy private spaces where they can hang out with friends, celebrate birthdays or have laid-back dates far from their parents’ eyes.

The hangout room owners said that they are registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulation Authority and are thus “legitimate” businesses.

However, these private rooms have drawn concerns from parents, who worry that their underage children might go there to drink alcohol, vape or engage in sexual activities.

The fact that several such private rooms have sprouted up over the years bears testament to their popularity.

Ms Shihan Cole, who started Hideout Place in New Bridge Road in January 2023, has since acquired other private movie room outlets such as Best Movie Place (Dunlop Street), Chillaxcosy (Aliwal Street) and Relax Hangout (Syed Alwi Road).

“We are more of an event space, we also have people who come in to film TikTok and YouTube videos, record podcasts, celebrate birthdays, have orientation camp gatherings and take K-pop fan meet calls,” the 30-year-old told TODAY.

Ms Cole is aware that other private room operators have featured intimate scenes of couples in their advertisements.

For Hideout Place, its selling point is its themed rooms and aesthetics, she said. “We do not do suggestive videos. We promote a place where everyone is welcome and should feel safe.”

There is no age limit to enter Hideout Place and its other outlets, but children below 12 must be supervised by an adult.

“Our staff are trained to spot any red flags like crying or shouting and we have banned a few people from coming in if they are too rowdy,” said Ms Cole.

All rooms at Hideout Place and its other outlets are designed without locks, allowing staff easy access. They can also conduct occasional checks during sessions if any issues are detected.

Ms Cole pointed out that it does not make business sense to put up closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in her premises due to the costs involved.

“It is not a necessary investment and it doesn’t make our guests more comfortable,” she added.

When asked if having no CCTVs would increase risks of unwanted activities occurring in the rooms, she said: “People will find a way to break the law whether there are CCTVs or not.”