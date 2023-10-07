Haze to persist in Singapore on Oct 8 with air quality forecast to hit unhealthy range

SINGAPORE — Hazy conditions in Singapore are expected to continue on Sunday (Oct 8) due to lighter winds, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range on Saturday for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.

"With lighter winds expected over Singapore and the surrounding region tomorrow, the current hazy conditions are expected to persist," said NEA in its daily haze advisory on Saturday.

"Some showers and a favourable change in wind direction can be expected towards Monday, which may lead to some improvement in the haze situation."

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged between 67 and 123 as of 8pm, with the highest reading in the east. NEA regards a reading of 101-200 as "unhealthy".

The one-hour PM2.5 readings showed elevated levels in the eastern (88), central (86) and south (64) areas. A reading of between 56 and 150 is considered elevated.

The main air pollutant during the haze season is PM2.5 and the one-hour reading is a "good indicator" of the current air quality, said NEA.

Members of the public are advised to monitor these figures when planning for activities within the same day.

As for the 24-hour PSI, health advisories are primarily based on these figures.

For instance, if the 24-hour PSI is unhealthy, the elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion.

"Use the 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories when planning for next-day outdoor activities," NEA said.

"Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects from haze exposure," it added.

"The public is advised to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

"Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medications are on hand and readily accessible. Vulnerable persons, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, who develop symptoms or feel unwell, should seek medical attention promptly."