ITE students scoring at least 3.5 GPA in Higher Nitec exams guaranteed polytechnic entry from 2027

SINGAPORE — In a move aimed at giving Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students more opportunities, those achieving a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 3.5 in their Higher National ITE Certificate (Nitec) exams will be guaranteed entry into a polytechnic from 2027.

This was among a wider set of changes to the admission requirements to ITE and the polytechnics announced on Friday (July 21) by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Another key change involves admission requirements for direct entry to Year 2 of Higher Nitec starting from the academic year (AY) 2028 intake.

GUARANTEED POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION FOR HIGHER NITEC STUDENTS WITH RAW GPA OF AT LEAST 3.5

The change guaranteeing polytechnic admission to all Higher Nitec students with a minimum raw GPA of 3.5 is effective from AY2027 and is expected to benefit the top 10 per cent of Higher Nitec graduates.

This represents about 1,000 students across all Higher Nitec courses, MOE said in its media release.

Under the current Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), Normal (Academic) stream students can be admitted directly into a two-year Higher Nitec programme at ITE without sitting for the O-Level examinations or undergoing a Nitec programme.

DPP students who meet the qualifying GPA are then guaranteed a place in a mapped polytechnic course.

With the removal of stream labels due to MOE’s ongoing Full Subject-Based Banding (Full SBB) transition, the DPP pathway will cease from the AY2028 ITE intake.

MINIMUM ENTRY REQUIREMENT FOR ITE UPGRADERS RAISED

Another key change, effective from the AY2027 polytechnic intake, raises the minimum entry requirement for ITE upgraders to progress to polytechnics from a net GPA of 2.0 to a net GPA of 2.5.

According to MOE’s press release, most Higher Nitec students who currently progress to polytechnics attain a net GPA of 2.5 and above.

This change will ensure students can better cope with the changes they may face in their polytechnic education, MOE said.

In addition to their polytechnic diplomas, all Higher Nitec graduates can continue to upgrade themselves with industry experience and skills via the Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) and Technical Diploma (TD) pathways.

There are currently 1,400 places offered across both WSDip and TD pathways, with the figure set to grow to 1,800 places by 2025.

DIRECT ENTRY TO YEAR 2 OF HIGHER NITEC

Another change, effective from the AY2028 ITE intake, affects the admission requirements for direct entry to Year 2 of Higher Nitec.

ITE is on track to transit all Nitec courses to the enhanced three-year curricular structure leading directly to a Higher Nitec certification by AY2026, the press release said.

Additionally, in accordance with the removal of stream labels under the Full SBB transition, admission requirements for direct entry into Year 2 for all Higher Nitec courses will be set at G2 from AY2028.

Students taking a combination of G3 and G2 subjects can apply for direct entry into Year 2 of Higher Nitec, as long as they obtain an ELMAB3 (English, Mathematics, Best 3 subjects) aggregate score of 19 points or better.

G3 subjects will be mapped to G2 for the computation of the aggregate score.

These revised admission requirements for post-secondary pathways improve flexibility and recognise students’ strengths and interests, while also ensuring students are able to cope with the curriculum.

Educational institutes will also continue to provide Education and Career Guidance (ECG) to support students.