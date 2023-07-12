HSA warns against two 'slimming products' after consumers suffer adverse effects
SINGAPORE — The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned members of the public against buying four products that were found to contain “potent medicinal ingredients”.
SINGAPORE — The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned members of the public against buying four products that were found to contain “potent medicinal ingredients”.
These ingredients included sibutramine, a weight loss substance banned in Singapore, as well as erectile dysfunction medicine tadalafil and steroids.
The affected products are ENRU plus+, HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi, Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan and Spinach Ginseng herb sugar.
ENRU plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi were marketed online as slimming products and carried labels claiming that they contained natural ingredients.
They caused adverse effects such as breathlessness and heart palpitations in three women, said HSA.
All four products were sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell and Qoo10 by sellers based in Singapore and Malaysia. ENRU plus+ was also marketed on Facebook.
HSA said it has worked with platform administrators to remove the affected listings and issued warnings to the respective sellers. It also alerted its Malaysian counterpart about these four products, which were sold in Malaysia or by Malaysia-based sellers.
BANNED SUBSTANCE IN SLIMMING PRODUCTS
Contrary to their claims of containing natural ingredients, HSA tests found both ENRU plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi to contain high levels of sibutramine.
HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi also claimed to be "100% herbal" with "no banned substances".
Sibutramine was a prescription-only weight loss medicine that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Other reported serious effects include heart problems and central nervous system disorders such as psychosis and hallucinations.
HSA said a woman experienced breathlessness, heart palpitations and nausea while another had palpitations and dizziness after consuming ENRU plus+.
A third woman experienced severe insomnia and heart palpitations after consuming HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi.
HOSPITALISED AFTER TAKING PILLS FOR WRIST PAIN
A man in his fifties was hospitalised after he took Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan for about a month.
He had developed symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome, which is a serious steroid-induced condition characterised by a "moon face" appearance, including facial puffiness and abnormal blood cortisol levels.
The man also experienced a relapse of hepatitis, with a sudden increase in liver inflammation.
He had purchased the product for his wrist pain from a “traditional Chinese medicine shop” in Malaysia.
HSA tests showed that it contained potent steroids dexamethasone and prednisolone, and painkiller diclofenac.
"Long-term unsupervised use of steroids can cause increased blood sugar levels leading to diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome, suppression of the immune system leading to an increased risk of infections and other serious adverse effects," said HSA, adding that unsupervised use of diclofenac can lead to serious bleeding of the stomach.
ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION MEDICINE FOUND IN 'CANDY'
Spinach Ginseng herb sugar was found to contain tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be given under medical supervision.
The product, packaged as a candy and marketed for sexual enhancement in men, claims to “strengthen heart tissues” and “repair endocrine system”.
HSA tests found the product to contain up to 25 times more than the usual prescribed daily dose.
The agency was alerted to the product by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers, who found the product in a parcel.
Use of tadalafil without proper medical supervision is dangerous, said HSA. It can increase the risk of adverse effects, including heart attack, stroke, irregular heart rate and priapism, also known as painful and prolonged erections.
ADVISORY TO CONSUMERS AND SELLERS
The HSA advised consumers taking Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan to see a doctor as soon as possible.
“Do not stop taking the product on your own as sudden stopping of the product without medical supervision may result in the worsening of underlying medical conditions or other serious withdrawal conditions,” said HSA.
Consumers should stop taking ENRU plus+, HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi and Spinach Ginseng herb sugar immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.
The HSA reminded the public to be wary of products that claim to be “100% herbal” or “natural” as they can contain harmful, potent ingredients.
The authority also warned against buying products from unknown or unverifiable sources. It urged consumers to exercise caution when buying products from overseas, online or from friends or relatives, as there is a risk that the products have been adulterated with harmful ingredients.
Sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately, said HSA, warning that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement action against those selling and supplying products found to be adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients.
Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.
Members of the public who have information about the sale and supply of these products may contact HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 or via email. CNA
Related topicsHSA Health Sciences Authority
Read more of the latest in