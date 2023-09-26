Jail for auto parts company boss who bribed SMRT employee 37 times for insider information on contracts

SINGAPORE — A director of Euro Bremse, an auto parts and supply company, was sentenced to eight months and four weeks' jail on Tuesday (Sept 26) for his role in offering an SMRT employee money in exchange for confidential information that will help in securing business with the transport operator.

Yong Ming Jun, 41, who is also chief executive and a shareholder of the company, pleaded guilty in July to two counts under the Prevention of Corruption Act for corruptly giving gratifications.

Another three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

SMRT employee Soh Choon Heng and director of CEE Technologies Wong King Mooi were both sentenced to 21 months' jail and four months' jail respectively for their roles in the offence.

Wong was also given a S$4,000 fine.

The court heard that Yong got to know Soh through the course of his work as SMRT was one of Yong's biggest customers. Euro Bremse supplied parts to SMRT for the maintenance of its buses.

SMRT PROCUREMENT PROCESS

As SMRT's assistant buyer, Soh was responsible for supporting SMRT'S procurement and sourcing activities by initiating a "sourcing event" where relevant vendors would be invited to submit their quotations.

One of the vendors that Soh would liaise with for a Request for Quotation is Yong's company, Euro Bremse.

The quotations submitted would be evaluated based on various criteria, including the price quoted.

To protect the integrity of SMRT's procurement process, Soh was not allowed to share confidential information such as the quotations submitted by competitor vendors.

THE HELP

Sometime in early 2016, Soh informed Yong that Euro Bremse was not awarded SMRT procurement contracts because the prices that Euro Bremse had quoted were not competitive.

Soh then offered to "help" Yong's company secure contracts with SMRT on the account that Yong would "help" him back.

They both understood this to mean that Yong should provide Soh with monetary gratifications and Yong agreed, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Louis Ngia.

Between 2016 and 2020, about once to twice a month, Soh supplied Yong with confidential information on Euro Bremse's competitors' quotations or ongoing Requests for Quotation that Euro Bremse was bidding at the time.

Soh not only knew that it was against SMRT's regulations to provide Yong with such information but also knew that Yong could use the confidential information to guide its bids, giving him an unfair advantage, added DPP Ngia.

While the confidential information would normally be kept in SMRT's system, Soh would wrongfully request vendors to submit their pricelists through the system's message board or the "Technical Submission" section where he can view the submitted prices himself.

Soh would then convey the information either through phone calls with Yong or by emails with attachments.

At the time of the offence, Soh sent Yong at least 12 such emails in 2017 and one in 2019.

During investigations, Yong admitted that once he had assessed the information, he would delete Soh's emails immediately.

Yong then used the confidential information to adjust his company's quotations submitted to SMRT for contracts with its subsidiary, SMRT Automotive, to supply it with automotive parts.

In exchange for Soh's confidential information, Yong gave him a sum of money based on the quantum of the purchase orders received from SMRT.

On 10 occasions between January and December 2018 and six occasions between January and December 2019, Yong gave Soh cash gratifications amounting to S$5,500 and S$6,000 respectively.

Yong would draw cash from his personal bank account and meet Soh at the void deck of his residence to pass the cash in an envelope to him.

From 2016 to 2020, Yong gave corrupt gratification to Soh on a total of 37 occasions amounting to a total of S$24,450.

Court documents did not state how many contracts Yong's company won from SMRT as a result of the bribes as well as the value of these contracts.

'HIGHER CRIMINALITY THAN WONG'

Seeking between 12 and 14 months' jail for Yong, DPP Ngia said that there was significant planning and premeditation on Yong's part which made this not a case of a "one-off moment of folly".

DPP Ngia added that as SMRT is a key public service provider in Singapore, a deterrent sentence is warranted since the public service rationale is engaged as some might question the quality and safety of parts purchased under compromised processes.

In delivering his sentence of eight months and four weeks' jail for Yong, District Judge Prem Raj said that though his case pointed to him being of "higher criminality" than Wong, he is mindful that Yong's company did not succeed in every tender that it bid for.

Although the judge noted that Yong was not the cultivator of Soh, who also entered into agreement with two other companies, it cannot be disputed that Yong still did give gratification to Soh on 37 distinct occasions over five years for the purpose of advancing his business.

For committing an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act by corruptly giving gratifications, Yong could have been fined S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.