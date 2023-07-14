3 weeks' jail for plumber who climbed through kitchen window into condo unit after hearing 'porn sounds'

SINGAPORE — After hearing what he perceived to be “porn sounds” coming from a condominium unit, Vong Sarain decided to climb into the flat through the open kitchen window to see what was happening.

But he was soon discovered by a woman living in the flat and he immediately ran off.

Vong, 35, was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Friday (July 14) after pleading guilty to one charge of housebreaking.

On July 22, 2022 at about 6.45pm, Vong had just completed a plumbing job at an 11th floor condominium unit.

While waiting for his wife to pick him up, he felt bored and decided to walk around, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Thaker.

Walking up the stairs to the 12th floor, the man heard what he perceived to be “porn sounds” coming from one of the units.

Peeking through the window, Vong saw that there was a lady inside and became curious whether the lady was “playing with herself”, court documents stated.

He rang the doorbell. When nobody answered, he climbed through the open kitchen window of the unit as he wanted to see if the woman was “pleasuring herself”, the documents stated.

He stood in the kitchen for a while before being spotted by a woman living in the flat.

She shouted at him and he immediately climbed out the window and fled.

DPP Thaker sought a sentence of one to two weeks’ jail, stating that the man’s intention to enter the woman’s unit was “sinister”.

He had also trespassed into a private home, where members of the public should reasonably expect a degree of safety and sanctity.

Those convicted of housebreaking may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.