8 months' jail for man who used hidden camera to film 76 women having sex with him

SINGAPORE — After meeting various women on dating applications, Johan Wijaya filmed them having sex with him without their consent or knowledge.

During investigations, police found recordings of 76 women victims who had been filmed over a five-year period on Johan's devices. Not all resulted in charges against the Indonesian.

On Tuesday (June 27), Johan, 32, a permanent resident, was sentenced to eight months' jail after pleading guilty to five counts of voyeurism. Eleven other similar charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

After Johan met the women on apps such as Tinder and OkCupid, he would ask if they were open to having a casual relationship before meeting with them in person.

Before engaging in sexual activities with the women he met either at his home or a budget hotel, Johan would turn on a video camera that was hidden within a powerbank charger.

While the woman was showering or using the toilet, he would position the powerbank to face the bed.

As the powerbank did not emit any light while it was recording, the women would not notice that it was recording videos for the entire duration.

Johan would save the videos on his laptop or hard drive with the name of the victim as well as the date it was taken so that he can watch them later.

The names of the victims cannot be published under a court order to protect their identities.

Johan, whose occupation was not stated in court documents, did not disseminate the videos to third parties.

WHAT HAPPENED

Court documents prepared by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chin Jincheng stated that on Jan 6, 2021, Johan got acquainted with a 25-year-old woman after connecting with her through a dating app.

The two decided to meet a few days later to have sex and then agreed to meet once a week.

During these meetings, Johan would use the camera in the powerbank to record their intimate acts without the woman's consent.

This resulted in a total of 16 videos that showed the woman fully nude with her face and private parts visible.

The woman was initially unaware of the recordings and had filed a police report in relation to a separate recording that Johan had made using his mobile phone.

Court documents did not elaborate on what led to her discovery.

The woman found out about the other recordings only after the police extracted them from Johan's laptop that had been seized for investigations.

A total of 391 videos were extracted, of which 336 contained voyeuristic elements.

The videos also featured a total of 76 victims, which included the 25-year-old and four other victims whose treatment was the subject of the charges brought against Johan.

Johan eventually admitted that the videos were recordings of his sexual activities with various sexual partners who did not consent to the video recording and they were unaware that they were being recorded.

He also admitted that the powerbank with the camera was bought in 2017 to secretly record such videos.

For each count of voyeurism, Johan could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or punished with any combination of the three.