Kinderland Woodlands Mart preschool principal removed from duties amid investigation into alleged abuse cases

SINGAPORE — The principal of Kinderland Preschool@Woodlands Mart has been removed from her duties after a former teacher was charged this week with ill-treating a child at the centre.

Another teacher at the Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang has also been arrested for allegedly mistreating a child.

"Pending the outcome of the investigations by the relevant authorities and our own disciplinary inquiry for both centres, the principal of Woodlands Mart has been removed from her current duties," said Kinderland Singapore in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 31).

"We sincerely appeal to the public to refrain from speculation — we will share updates along the way."

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Wednesday that it was investigating the centre's principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, and the operator.

Further action may be taken if they are found not to have fulfilled their duty of care to the children, added the agency.

The teacher who was charged, Lin Min, is accused of ill-treating a 23-month-old child on Jun 30 at the Woodlands Mart centre. Court documents showed that she allegedly forced the girl to lie down and poured water into her mouth.

The 33-year-old was also seen in other videos rough-handling children under her care. She has been fired and is barred from the preschool sector.

The incidents sparked anger online among parents who questioned the preschool's handling of the cases.

In its Facebook post on Thursday, Kinderland Singapore apologised for the "worry and anxiety that the recent videos" have caused to parents and the public.

It added that it is monitoring the well-being of the affected children.

"Counselling and additional support will be offered to the parents of the affected classes," said the preschool chain.