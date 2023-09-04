Kinderland Woodlands operator fined S$5,000, licence tenure cut; ECDA admits 'lapse' in handling of alleged child abuse

SINGAPORE — The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has issued a warning and fined Kinderland a penalty of S$5,000, as well as reduced its licence tenure to six months due to the severity of the recent child mismanagement cases at its Woodlands outlet, the agency said on Monday (Sept 4).

ECDA also admitted that it should have removed the teacher involved in the alleged abuse sooner, even as it revealed that investigations uncovered another case of alleged abuse in the same centre, said the agency in a statement.

Referring to its own probe on the alleged abuses, the agency said timely action was taken to gather the facts and interview various parties, and that the ECDA officer assessed that sufficient supervisory measures were put in place by the preschool to mitigate the risk to the safety of the children while investigations were ongoing.



"However, he failed to follow the established protocol that for cases with clear evidence that child safety is endangered, the staff should be immediately removed from classroom duties.

"ECDA acknowledges this lapse in its case handling procedures. We are reviewing our systems and procedures to strengthen this protocol and ensure better oversight of cases under investigation," said the agency.

The other case uncovered by the agency involves a different teacher who used "inappropriate methods" to restrict the movement of one three-year old child under her charge on two separate occasions.

This included pulling the child’s shirt over the back of a chair and securing the child to a chair using straps from an infant chair, in attempts to prevent the child from moving, said ECDA.

The agency issued a statement after video of a two-year old child at Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart were leaked online after a whistleblower reported the incident to ECDA on Aug 8, depicting breaches of the ECDA's regulations which prohibits, among other things, force feeding and hitting a child.

The educator in this case has been issued a warning and barred from working in the preschool sector, and is also currently being investigated by the police for offences under the Children & Young Persons Act.

As for the school principal, ECDA's investigations showed that "she did not exercise adequate supervision over her staff in their management of children and hence failed to prevent the use of inappropriate child management methods in the preschool".

Given this, ECDA has cancelled its approval for her to be deployed as a principal in a preschool, said the agency.

"She has been issued a warning and will be required to attend refresher training on child management strategies. ECDA will consider her suitability as a principal after she has completed refresher training and after a period of two years," it added.

At the end of six months, ECDA will also not renew the licence if the preschool fails to demonstrate significant improvements in its standard of care to their children.