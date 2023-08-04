Logo
Letter notifying account holders of digibank account deactivation is legitimate: DBS
SINGAPORE — Images circulating on social media channels of a letter from DBS Bank notifying account holders about the deactivation of their digibank account is legitimate, DBS said in a statement on Friday (Aug 4).

An image of the letter posted on Facebook group Singapore Taxi Driver. Singapore Taxi Driver/Facebook

An image of the letter posted on Facebook group Singapore Taxi Driver.

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
In a post on Facebook, DBS said that the company was aware of posts circulating on social media and messaging channels claiming that a letter titled “Your DBS digibank has been deactivated” is fraudulent.

The bank clarified that the letter is legitimate and urged members of the public not to share or forward such messages should they receive them.

“The letter's intent is to inform the customer that we have temporarily deactivated his/her digibank access after detecting several unsuccessful log-in attempts," the bank added.

This is a precautionary measure that the bank put in place to safeguard its customers against scammers, DBS said.

Customers who would like to verify the authenticity of such correspondence can check with DBS Bank directly via its help and support page, or call its 24/7 fraud reporting hotline at 1800 339 6963 for further assistance.

