Low chance of haze in Singapore on Oct 12 as showers expected: NEA

SINGAPORE — Showers over Singapore and the region are expected to keep the chance of haze low on Thursday (Oct 12), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

"While drier weather is forecast over southern and parts of central Sumatra tomorrow, showers over Singapore and its surrounding regions are expected to keep the likelihood of transboundary haze low," said the agency.

The prevailing winds are expected to blow mainly from the south or southwest, it added.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is forecast to be in the moderate range for the next 24 hours, NEA added.

There were thundery showers over many areas in Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday, said NEA.

Drier conditions were observed on Wednesday over several parts of Sumatra, with 66 hotspots detected mostly over the southern and central areas. This was more than the 15 hotspots detected on Tuesday.

"Over southern Sumatra, moderate smoke haze was observed from satellite imagery blowing towards the north-west," said NEA.

As of 6pm on Wednesday, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, while the PSI was between 56 and 81 in the moderate range.

On Saturday, Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.

The health impact of haze is dependent on one’s health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. NEA regards a PSI reading of 101-200 as "unhealthy".

The 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories can be used when planning next-day outdoor activities.

For immediate outdoor activities, members of the public should check the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings and personal guide.

Air quality readings and advisories can be found on www.haze.gov.sg and the myENV app.