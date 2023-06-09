trending: Malaysia netizens take to Twitter to poke fun at Singapore following Jocelyn Chia saga

On Thursday, Singapore officials apologised to Malaysians for Ms Chia's "gratuitously offensive" comments. TikTok removed the viral video from its platform, citing a violation of its hate speech guidelines.

Many Singaporean and Malaysian netizens have also criticised the comedian for her "distasteful" jokes, while others took the opportunity to debut some of their own gags instead.

Malaysian Twitter user "Dafrosty", for instance, tweeted on Wednesday a thread of his own jokes poking fun at Singapore's high cost of living and land constraints, among other things.

"Living in Singapore is so expensive, not everyone can afford to be funny," read his initial tweet, which has received 1.1 million views, 5,100 retweets and 830 comments.

In another, he used Ms Chia's own words: "Singapore jokes can land but you'll have to queue in Malaysian airspace."

One joke referred to smoking prohibition in Singapore: "Perlis is the smallest state in Malaysia and it's still bigger than Singapore.

"There are only eight people in Perlis, but there's only one smoking corner for every 8,000 Singaporeans. During peak hours, the queue for smoke breaks reaches Muar."

Dafrosty also made fun of "Singaporeans having no taste", a common theme in Singapore-Malaysia jokes, and the lack of support for local musicians and actors in Singapore.

One Twitter user responded: "If you Google 'best restaurant near me' in Singapore, Google Maps will bring you to Johor."