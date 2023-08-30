Man, 23, to be charged with possessing weapons in public

SINGAPORE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing offensive and scheduled weapons in a public place, the police said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Police officers conducted a check on the man along Victoria Street at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

While being checked, the man tried to flee from the officers but was immediately detained, the police said in a statement.

He was later found to be in possession of a karambit knife and a knuckle duster.

He was also found to be in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs.

The man will be charged on Thursday with possession of an offensive and scheduled weapon, which is punishable under Sections 6(1) and 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 respectively.

If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau into the drug-related offences are ongoing, the police said.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.”