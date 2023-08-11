Logo
Man, 26, dies after accident along CTE; video shows car ripped in half
SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old man died after a car carrying him and another female passenger appeared to have skidded along a slip road on the Central Expressway (CTE) early on Friday (Aug 11). 

The accident occurred on a slip road into Seletar West Link on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 11. SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook

The accident occurred on a slip road into Seletar West Link on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 11.

Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
SINGAPORE — A 26-year-old man died after a car carrying him and another female passenger appeared to have skidded along a slip road on the Central Expressway (CTE) early on Friday (Aug 11). 

In a video clip posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Friday morning, a grey car can be seen with half its body ripped off.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted at 12.10am on Friday to an accident involving a car, which was believed to have skidded along the CTE and Seletar Expressway (SLE) slip road into Seletar West Link. 

The 26-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. 

The SCDF said that its officers had to extricate the driver, a 26-year-old man, from his seat using hydraulic rescue equipment. He was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The female passenger, also aged 26, was unconscious when taken to the same hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

