Man, 30, who allegedly murdered wife in Holiday Inn Express Katong charged, to be remanded in police custody
A police vehicle parked in front of Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at East Coast Road on Sept 9, 2023. CNA

A police vehicle parked in front of Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at East Coast Road on Sept 9, 2023.

Jasmine Ong
By Jasmine Ong
Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
SINGAPORE — Two days after he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Eshan Tharaka Koottage was formally charged for murder on Monday (Sept 11), an offence that carries the death penalty.

The 30-year-old Sri Lanka national was arrested on Sept 9 after he turned himself in to officers at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre. He told the police at about 5.05pm that he had killed his wife at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong in East Coast Road, which is located near the i12 Katong shopping mall.

When the police arrived at the hotel room, they found his 32-year-old wife, Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari, lying motionless with a slash wound. She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said on Saturday.

Police also recovered a knife in the hotel room, which was believed to be the murder weapon.

Court documents on Monday stated that the alleged act had occurred sometime between 10.45am and 4.42pm at the Katong hotel on Sept 9.

Appearing in State Court via video link, the man, who was not represented by a defence counsel, appeared nonchalant after his murder charge was read to him in Sinhalese by a court interpreter.

The police prosecutor asked for Eshan to be remanded in police custody to aid in further investigations, which includes revisiting the scene as well as uncovering other evidence. 

Before the conclusion of his hearing, Eshan told the court via the interpreter that he wished to contact the Sri Lankan High Commission to engage a lawyer for his case.

He also asked for Singapore to provide a lawyer for him.

The prosecutor stated in response that the High Commission had been notified, but added that no contact with external parties is allowed during investigations.

Eshan is set to return to court on Sept 18.

If found guilty of murder, Eshan could face the death penalty.

