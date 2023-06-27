55-year-old driver dies after car skids along PIE and crashes into canal

SINGAPORE — A 55-year-old driver died after his car skidded along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and crashed into a nearby canal.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from his car, which had overturned and was partially submerged in the canal.

In response to TODAY's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident on Monday (June 26) at about 5am.

The accident happened at the slip road entering the Central Expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

After SCDF officers found the overturned car, divers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for search operation in the canal.

The man was extricated from the driver's seat by the divers and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police told TODAY that the car was believed to have self-skidded along the PIE towards Tuas.

In a 45-second long dashcam video uploaded on the Facebook page of SGRV ADMIN, part of the road near the accident site was seen cordoned off, with several police cars and SCDF vehicles parked along the side.

Police investigations are ongoing.