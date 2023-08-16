Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25

SINGAPORE — Most couples getting married in Singapore make a trip to the Registry of Marriages (ROM) to sign a declaration and have their documents verified. Many take a customary photo in front of a sign that says "Real Love Works".

But this may become a thing of the past when the ROM and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) make changes to the Our Marriage Journey portal.

From Sept 25, instead of heading down to ROM, eligible couples can complete the process online, with their personal details filled out using their Singpass account. Currently, couples must meet with an officer from the ROM or ROMM either online or in person.

Video-link solemnisations will become a permanent option after they were first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Couples will also no longer be legally required to sign a hard copy marriage certificate during the solemnisation ceremony. They will instead be issued a digital certificate via email after the ceremony, which serves as proof of marriage.

In addition to the digital certificate, couples will also get the option of a ceremonial certificate in hard copy.

Mr Yuvan Mohan, who is getting married next year, will be holding a Hindu wedding in April and a Chinese wedding in June. He said the digitalised process will be useful for him.

“Planning one wedding is challenging, planning two — I think my to-do list is a never-ending list,” he said.

“Anything that allows us to do things online and gives us that flexibility, I think will be most welcome,” added Mr Yuvan.

DIGITAL CERTIFICATES

Switching to a digital certificate of marriage saves couples the hassle of using and keeping a hard copy certificate, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a joint press release.

Couples who submit their application to the ROM on or after Sept 25 will be issued a digital certificate after their solemniser registers the union online.

Those who submit their marriage application before Sept 25, but are scheduled to have their documents verified by ROM after the portal is updated, will also be issued digital certificates.

The ROMM will start issuing digital marriage certificates in 2024.