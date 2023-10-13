trending: McDonald's menu from 1980s resurfaces on social media, netizens intrigued by low prices

Going by the old menu, an apple pie was S$0.95 while a sundae was S$1.50. The same items at the Queensway Shopping Centre branch on the McDonald's app are priced at S$1.40 and S$2 respectively as of Friday. Prices have been confirmed to fluctuate across different Singapore branches.

The rest of the items on the 1980s menu, as compared to the Queensway branch prices as of Friday, are as follows:

Item 1980s price Current price Hamburger S$0.95 S$2.30 Cheeseburger S$1.10 S$3.15 Filet-O-Fish S$1.75 S$3.95 Quarter Pounder S$2.20 N/A Quarter Pounder with Cheese S$2.20 S$6.30 Big Mac S$2.35 S$6.45 French Fries S$0.85 S$1.20 S$2.30 S$3.65 S$3.95 Soft Drinks S$0.50 S$0.70 S$0.90 S$3.10 S$3.35 S$3.55 Coffee S$0.80 S$3.00 Tea S$0.60 S$3.00 Apple Pie S$0.95 S$1.50 Shakes S$1.20 N/A Sundaes S$1.50 S$2.20

Although the 1980s prices might seem cheap to netizens today, many recounted that visits to the fast-food chain "used to be a luxury".

"Visits to McDonald's were because parents won (the) lottery, later becoming for celebrations, birthday events, subsequently a weekend getaway, and now a common alternative to day-to-day meals," said one Reddit user.

Reddit user "prime5119" even calculated how much a S$1.75 Filet-O-Fish would be today, adjusted for inflation — S$4.16, according to the latest figures in 2022.

Going by the Queensway price of S$3.95, the burger is actually cheaper today when adjusted for inflation.

"Yeah, that sounds about right," read one reply. "Makes sense that McDonald's is cheaper nowadays, as I remember my parents saying that when they were younger, McD was like some rare treat but now it's just a regular meal."

But as "prime5119" pointed out, while some items on the menu may have become "cheaper", others have indeed increased in price even with inflation factored in.

Several netizens were also surprised to find that the 1980s menu used traditional instead of simplified Chinese characters.

Whether this was a standard or stylistic choice was unclear, as one Reddit user also noted that the transition from traditional to simplified Chinese was not a smooth one for Singapore.

"Back when Singapore was still using traditional Chinese... and the sundae cost more than a burger," quipped another.

Muslim McDonald's fans also chimed in to share their experiences, with one recalling: "When McDonald's was first launched in Singapore, it wasn't halal-certified yet."

"The fries weren't vegetarian even," pointed out another user in reply. "They were fried with beef tallow which made them crispier and had an aroma that vegetable oil couldn't replace."

"My mum said even though not halal she just ate the fries and Filet-O-Fish," said another.

National Library Board (NLB) resources shared by Reddit user "Unfair-Bike" showed that the fast-food chain only officially received its halal certificate from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in September 1992, but was already using meat certified halal by Australian and American organisations as early as January 1983.

Others remembered the "much bigger" burger patties, colour-coded styrofoam takeaway boxes and paper wraps, and the well-loved milkshakes.