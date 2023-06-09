Meta deletes Facebook page with child pornography, website blocked by internet providers following IMDA's direction

SINGAPORE — For the first time since broadcasting laws were amended to tackle harmful content online, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) notified Meta, Facebook’s parent organisation, to remove a group on the platform that uploaded child sexual exploitation material.

The Facebook group and its page were removed by Meta within 24 hours after it was informed to do so, the authority said on Friday (June 9).

IMDA also directed internet service providers in Singapore to block a website linked to the Facebook page and group that would enable access and distribution of more child sexual exploitation content.

The authority said that such content is defined as egregious content under amendments to the Broadcasting Act, which authorises IMDA to direct social media services to block or remove egregious content.

The changes were passed in Parliament last year in a bid to counter the hazards of harmful content that Singapore users can find on online services, such as Facebook.

IMDA was first alerted by the Singapore Police Force to a Facebook page that was part of an “online network facilitating the sharing of such child sexual exploitation content”, it said.

Subsequently, IMDA also uncovered a Facebook group carrying similar posts. The posts contained hyperlinks that led viewers to a website with such content.

The authority did not reveal the name of the group and its website in its statement.

Said the authority: “IMDA and the Singapore Police Force take a serious view on the solicitation and distribution of child sexual exploitation content.”

It added that tackling the threat of harmful online content is a global issue which requires a “whole-of-society” effort.

“The Singapore Government has strengthened our regulatory framework and will continue its efforts in ensuring that regulatory and public education measures can address the growing range of harmful online content and protect Singapore users against online harms.”

“Social media services, too, have a responsibility to ensure online safety for all users, particularly children,” IMDA added.

The authority said it recognised that the industry has taken active steps in recent years to combat harmful online content on social media.

Nevertheless, it continues to urge social media service providers to remain vigilant in detecting and preventing the dissemination of harmful online content through their platforms.

“These contributions are critical in shaping a safer online space for users in Singapore,” said IMDA.