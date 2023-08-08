Minister Edwin Tong hospitalised, has stent inserted after severely blocked coronary artery found

SINGAPORE — Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Tuesday (Aug 8) underwent angioplasty and had a stent inserted after a severely blocked coronary artery was found during a routine health check.

He is currently in hospital and said he will recuperate and "take things a little slower for a bit" before returning to his usual routine.

"Will be working from home as much as possible in the meantime," said Mr Tong in a Facebook post.

"I have also had to cut down on some of my events and meetings over the last couple of days, on doctors’ orders not to exert myself too much."

As part of a routine health check, doctors discovered the left anterior descending artery was blocked.

"This was significant because it is the main and largest artery supplying blood to the heart, and it was assessed to be severely blocked," said the minister.

"I am neither diabetic nor a smoker, have maintained pretty good cholesterol levels and definitely not sedentary when it comes to daily activities and exercise.

"So it was quite a shock for me to find out about the extent of the blockage and the risks which it put me under."

Mr Tong discussed the issue with his doctors and did an angiogram and an angioplasty on Tuesday morning. A stent was inserted in the artery to restore blood flow.

"Very grateful to my doctors and the nursing team — they are looking after me brilliantly," he said.

He said he was perhaps feeling a little more tired from his regular routine than usual and had put it down to the hustle and bustle of the schedule.

"I did not otherwise feel unwell. Nor did I experience any symptoms or discomfort at all, and I also don’t have any specific risk factors. So it’s fortunate that I managed to have this picked up in good time through a routine health check," said the minister.

"I want to extend my apologies for missing various events, and to the event organisers as well, for any inconvenience caused," he added.

He urged people to go for their regular health checks. CNA