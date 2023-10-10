trending: What is 'monk mode'? The anti-distraction trend promises a productivity boost, but not all agree

SINGAPORE — Consuming five different forms of media at once to prevent the chance of a thought occurring? If this feels familiar, TikTok says it's time to take a step back.

"Monk mode", one of the latest buzzwords on the short-form video platform, promotes a single-tasking approach to productivity inspired by the age-old monastic traditions of eliminating distractions in order to practise focus and discipline.

Though the term appears to have been around since the late 2000s and first went viral on TikTok last year, it has recently seen a resurgence on social media, with 69.3 million views to the hashtag on TikTok — up from 31 million in May, BBC reported last Monday (Oct 2).

WHAT IS MONK MODE?

Monk mode appears to be especially popular in entrepreneurial circles, with founders and CEOs supposedly swearing by it and the rise of motivational TikTok accounts centred on it.

But how does one put it into practice? In a TikTok video posted last September, which has since gained 1.5 million views, self-proclaimed entrepreneur Nick Gaines says: "Monk mode is just a period of time with the main intention of starving distraction in order to feed focus."

The actual process seems to vary from person to person, but distractions commonly include social media, technological devices, alcohol and caffeine.

For Russian entrepreneur influencer Iman Gadzhi, 23, monk mode includes the following "non-negotiables": 10 minutes of daily meditation, 30 minutes of daily exercise and no alcohol or drugs. He also avoids meeting people apart from his girlfriend or mother.

"It's not specified, but when I'm in monk mode...my friends know," says Mr Gadzhi in a TikTok video posted last August. "And it's like: 'Okay, I'm not seeing him for this period of time.'"