With monthly fees up to S$3,000, why do some parents send kids to private preschools?

SINGAPORE — On an average week in school, five-year-old Jacob could be found on campus making donuts, learning the recorder, or honing his acting chops in drama class. Soon, he will even learn how to play the violin.

This exposure to myriad extra-curricular activities is one of the main reasons Mr Sebastian Goh, 34, enrolled his son in a private preschool in Farrer Park — even though it sets him back about S$1,800 every month after subsidies.

“It's like an interest check,” said Mr Goh, who works in insurance as a corporate trainer.

“We are giving him the master checklist, so he can kind of see everything. If he likes something then he can pursue it, but if he doesn't, then so be it. It's like a starter course for everything, that's how I see it.”

Safety measures in preschools have been on Singaporeans’ minds in recent weeks after two Kinderland outlets made headlines for cases of child mismanagement.

With Kinderland charging fees as high as S$1,794 for its childcare and kindergarten programmes, some parents are questioning just how different a child’s experience is at pricier, private preschools — as opposed to those that receive funding from the Government.

In Singapore, most children attend a two-year kindergarten programme in preparation for their admission into primary school, and subsidies by the Government keep fees generally affordable for parents.

For children who are Singapore citizens aged five to six, the preschool participation rate is 97 per cent in 2022, according to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

However, while enrolling a child into a kindergarten programme in government-supported preschools costs around S$160 a month, monthly fees at schools run by private operators like the one Jacob attends can go up to S$3,000.

For children under five years old in pre-nursery or nursery programmes in government-supported preschools, the monthly school fees can be slightly higher at S$734 — although that figure is usually brought down to around S$300 after subsidies.

This stark difference in price begs several questions. Why do parents choose to enrol their children in significantly more expensive preschools, and what are the key differences between them?