More road traffic fatalities in first half of 2023, along with rise in number of drink driving accidents

SINGAPORE — The number of fatal traffic accidents in Singapore has increased, according to data from the police comparing the first half of 2023 with the same period last year.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Sept 18) that road accidents resulting in deaths went up by 61.4 per cent from 44 to 71; while the number of fatalities increased by 57.8 per cent from 45 to 71.

SPF also noted a rise of 11.8 per cent in traffic accidents leading to injuries or fatalities, from 3,169 in the first half of 2022 to 3,542 in the same period this year.

The total number of injured and dead increased by 17.1 per cent, from 3,886 to 4,550.

Drink driving accidents spiked 21.4 per cent from 70 in the first half of 2022 to 85 in the same period this year.

The first six months of 2023 also saw six fatal drink driving accidents, up from three last year.

"The number of persons arrested for drink-driving remained about the same, with 785 persons arrested in the first half of 2023, compared to 790 persons in the first half of 2022," said the police.

They also flagged an increased number of accidents involving motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians as being "of continuing concern".

"Accidents involving vulnerable road users, such as elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, remain a key concern. They continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents which result in injuries or death."

The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians rose from 120 in the first half of last year to 145 in the same period this year.

Among this group, fatalities went up from nine to 17 and injuries from 112 to 128.

"Accidents involving elderly pedestrians made up 30.7 per cent of all pedestrian accidents, and 68 per cent of all pedestrian fatalities, in the first half of 2023," said the police.

In the first six months of this year, 37.2 per cent of elderly pedestrian accidents were due to jaywalking, they added.

For motorcyclists, the number of accidents increased to 1,834 in the first half of 2023, versus 1,751 in the same period last year.

There were 2,035 injured motorcyclists and pillion riders in the first half of this year, up from 1,877; while fatalities rose from 25 to 32.

"Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents, and made up 45.1 per cent of all traffic fatalities, in the first half of 2023. The top causes were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control of the motorcycle, and changing lanes without due care," said the police.

There were fewer red-light running as well as speeding-related violations and accidents in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period last year.

But the number of fatal accidents arising out of both increased, said the police. CNA