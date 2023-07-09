My brush with the Telegram underworld, where shady characters offer up to S$7,000 to buy Singpass login details

THE BUYERS SAID I COULD EASILY EVADE THE LAW...

I also asked these buyers how long they had been in this "business" and how they managed to evade the law.

Most told me they had been doing this for up to three years and had lost count of the number of Singpass accounts they have bought from others, and that most of these sellers have not been charged for criminal activity even after being investigated by authorities.

One brushed off my questions about the risks entailed in these transactions, saying that among his clients who have been called up by the police, they "just went for investigation then end up nothing, police will just send letter saying ok blah blah".

Another assured me: "So far my customers all clear."

All of the six buyers I spoke to insisted that selling my Singpass account to them would entail “no risk” on my part, as they could provide their customers with scripts they could use to slip past the law, in the event that they are caught and investigated by the police.

"Let me send you one statement I always ask my customers to say," one of them told me. "You just say got one fella offer me $300 to lend bank card, end up you lend, then you realised there's something wrong so you went back to get him to cancel (but) he never reply."

Others told me that I could tell the police my account got hacked when I had clicked on phishing links, or that I did not know how I “kena scammed” (got scammed).

They also claimed that if I simply acted stupid and pretended not to know that my Singpass account was going to be used for criminal activity when I handed over my login details, I would not face any penalties even if caught.

Eventually, I revealed to all of these buyers that I was a journalist, and asked if they were willing to be formally interviewed for this story. None of them agreed. In fact, several cursed at me, and two threatened me, with one saying: "One day or another, u will think back and be sorry."

...BUT LAWYERS SAID IT IS NOT THAT EASY

While the tips and tricks these buyers offered me might have worked in the past, lawyers said that they are unlikely to save me anymore, as the laws were recently tightened to clamp down on people who abet criminal activity by giving up their Singpass or bank login details.

In May, Parliament passed amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA) and the Computer Misuse Act, precisely to clamp down harder on money mules and those who sell Singpass accounts. The amendments have not taken effect.

Under the amended CDSA, a person can be liable for money laundering if they went ahead with transactions (such as selling their Singpass login details) and did not take “reasonable steps” to find out what exactly these transactions were for, despite suspicious indicators which would be noticeable by an ordinary person.

In short, the amendments target people who sell their bank accounts or Singpass login details to shady characters and later claim that they do not know these accounts would be used for criminal acts.

“The standard of proof makes it such that you cannot rely on your ignorance anymore," said Mr James Gomez Jovian Messiah, a criminal lawyer with Edmond Pereira Law Corporation.

And while it is not necessary for an accused person to know the specific nature of the offence which they are facilitating, "it is clear that contrived, coached excuses will not shield accused persons from potential liability” anymore, said Mr Ng Yuan Siang, a criminal lawyer with Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

Despite this, the people offering me fast cash for my Singpass account seemed very confident they and their clients could continue slipping through legal loopholes.

One operator said that I would be untraceable as they could send me a new phone number and email address to use in my Singpass account after they were done opening bank accounts with my original information.

Another told me that “Telegram history is untraceable” and that I could simply tell authorities that I “did not receive any monetary reward” from giving my Singpass, to evade the law.

Mr Azri Imran Tan, a criminal defence lawyer with IRB Law, noted that it is open to every accused person to try to lie, deceive, and/or mislead the authorities in the course of investigations.

"However, in my experience as a former Deputy Public Prosecutor, the police conduct extremely robust investigations, which often involves the use of technology that can aid in the detection of offences and uncover damning evidence, even where accused persons lie or try to cover up their wrongdoing," he added.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, the authorities are empowered to seize and access a person's electronic devices during the course of investigations.

In cases Mr Tan has dealt with, the authorities have been able to use forensic technology to retrieve messages, even ones that were deleted, from messaging apps.

So it is not at all true what the Singpass account buyers said, that the police would never be able to catch them, or me.

A quick scan of the news shows that people do get caught. More than 19,000 money mules were investigated by the police between 2020 and 2022, although fewer than 250 cases were eventually prosecuted. The recent tightening of the laws is aimed at increasing the prosecution rate.

Just last month, seven men were arrested for allegedly selling or renting bank accounts to criminal syndicates via Facebook and Telegram.

In May, a 48-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a single charge of disclosing her Singpass details to a friend for S$1,000 to help set up a company used to launder S$562,000 in criminal proceeds and was sentenced to three months' jail.

And in April, a woman and her son were jailed for agreeing to let strangers take over control of their bank accounts in exchange for money, which ended up helping a transnational crime syndicate launder at least S$1,595,000 in criminal proceeds from scams.