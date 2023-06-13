trending: After Canadian ex-minister calls nasi lemak 'most delicious breakfast in S'pore', Malaysian netizens say their version better

In a tweet last Tuesday (June 6), Ms McKenna shared her breakfast of the day: “Nasi lemak! Most delicious breakfast in Singapore.”

She posted an image of a plate of nasi lemak served with chicken cutlet and a side of sunny-side up egg, ikan bilis and crackers.

She also added a hashtag of Ecosperity Week, an annual conference in Singapore on sustainable development organised by state investment firm Temasek Holdings that was held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from June 6 to 8 this year.

The event website listed Ms McKenna as a speaker but it is not clear where she had the nasi lemak breakfast.

Malaysian netizens were quick to lay claim over the dish and allude that the Malaysian version is better, in response to her tweet which has received over 2.2 million views as of Tuesday (June 13).

The long-standing debate about the two country’s food was re-ignited, as Malaysian netizens took the chance to throw shade at the nasi lemak dish posted by Ms McKenna.

Some netizens felt that the rice portion was small, the dish looked “bland” and the sambal looked like “Heinz tomato sauce” or “tomato puree”.

Sharing a photo of a plate of nasi lemak served with a roasted chicken thigh and a bigger portion of rice, one netizen tweeted: “This is nasi lemak mate. Not whatever you’re having there.”

This particular tweet received 1.1 million views and close to 2800 retweets.