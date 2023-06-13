#trending: After Canadian ex-minister calls nasi lemak 'most delicious breakfast in S'pore', Malaysian netizens say their version better
SINGAPORE — When it comes to the topic of food and drinks, it seems both food-loving countries Singapore and Malaysia are equally passionate.
- A former Canadian minister’s comment on Twitter about nasi lemak being the “most delicious breakfast in Singapore” has caused a kerfuffle online
- Malaysian netizens urged Ms Catherine McKenna to try the dish in Malaysia, as they claim Malaysia’s nasi lemak is better
- Netizens also poked fun at the photo Ms McKenna shared which seemingly had a small portion of rice and looked "bland"
- In response, Ms McKenna said that she will head to Kuala Lumpur to try Malaysia’s nasi lemak soon
Canada’s former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Ms Catherine McKenna, seems to have ruffled a few feathers when she dubbed nasi lemak as the “most delicious breakfast in Singapore” online.
In a tweet last Tuesday (June 6), Ms McKenna shared her breakfast of the day: “Nasi lemak! Most delicious breakfast in Singapore.”
She posted an image of a plate of nasi lemak served with chicken cutlet and a side of sunny-side up egg, ikan bilis and crackers.
She also added a hashtag of Ecosperity Week, an annual conference in Singapore on sustainable development organised by state investment firm Temasek Holdings that was held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from June 6 to 8 this year.
The event website listed Ms McKenna as a speaker but it is not clear where she had the nasi lemak breakfast.
Malaysian netizens were quick to lay claim over the dish and allude that the Malaysian version is better, in response to her tweet which has received over 2.2 million views as of Tuesday (June 13).
The long-standing debate about the two country’s food was re-ignited, as Malaysian netizens took the chance to throw shade at the nasi lemak dish posted by Ms McKenna.
Some netizens felt that the rice portion was small, the dish looked “bland” and the sambal looked like “Heinz tomato sauce” or “tomato puree”.
Sharing a photo of a plate of nasi lemak served with a roasted chicken thigh and a bigger portion of rice, one netizen tweeted: “This is nasi lemak mate. Not whatever you’re having there.”
This particular tweet received 1.1 million views and close to 2800 retweets.
Although nasi lemak can be found in several Southeast Asia countries and is not unique to just Malaysia, it has been reported by various publications as Malaysia's national dish.
The dish consists of rice cooked in coconut milk, traditionally paired with ikan bilis, sliced cucumbers, fried fish and sambal sauce. Variations of the dish now include a variety of different side dishes.
In response to the barrage of comments by netizens, Ms McKenna clarified: “I seem to have hit a real nerve with Malaysians who say that nasi lemak is a Malay dish and much more delicious there. I don't disagree — will need to go to Kuala Lumpur soon and check it out!”
She also agreed that “the portions were very small” and that there was “not enough sambal”.
Some netizens, however, felt that the reaction by Malaysian netizens to the tweet was "un-nasi-ssary".
“Mad respect for how Malaysians are so protective and proud of nasi lemak but I've never seen anyone posting a picture of a croissant and having French people coming into their mentions (on Twitter) complaining about how it's not authentic or it sucks,” one sai.d
Another added: “Malaysians, I beg you, please relax. Not everything is a hostile matter.”
One netizen also posted some sagely advice: “Do not even try to argue about nasi lemak with any Malaysian. Save yourself from the fire please.”
Singapore and Malaysia share a history of being involved in food fights, fuelled by both nations' obsession over food. In 2018, a CNN article that listed cendol from Singapore as one of the world’s 50 best desserts led to outcry by Malaysian netizens.
