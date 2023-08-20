NDR 2023: Timeline of public housing options for singles through the years

SINGAPORE — When the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) home ownership scheme was set up back in 1964 to support the marriage and parenthood aspirations of Singaporeans, those who were unmarried were not permitted to buy a public flat.

But over the decades, the rules for singles to purchase a HDB flat have changed progressively, and a turning point was reached in 1991 when the Government introduced the Single Singapore Citizen Scheme that allowed singles aged 35 and above to buy from a limited pool of smaller flats from the resale market.

Another milestone was crossed on Sunday (Aug 20) after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at his National Day Rally 2023 that singles will be able apply for a new two-room flexi build-to-order (BTO) flat or buy a resale flat in any estate from the second half of 2024.

Emphasising the importance of helping singles address their housing needs, Mr Lee said: "More and more Singaporeans are choosing to be single, and singles too hope to own their homes, and have more housing choices."

To show the twists and turns of housing access and support for single Singaporeans, TODAY charted how the rules have progressively changed since the 60s.

TIMELINE

1964

The Government introduced the Home Ownership for the People Scheme to give citizens "a tangible asset in the country and a stake in nation-building", as well as to enable Singaporeans with low income to purchase a flat.

Eligible buyers had to be a part of a family with at least two people.

1974

The Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) was set up to cater to Singaporeans who could afford a home that was typically larger and equipped with better amenities than public HDB flats, but were relatively more affordable than private condominiums.

Singles were allowed to purchase these flats.

1980

Singles were allowed to use their Central Provident Fund (CPF) to purchase a HUDC flat.

1981

The Government reconsidered its policy of allowing singles to buy HUDC flats, after then National Development Minister Teh Cheang Wan said that allocating one flat to an individual, instead of a couple, would be "wasteful".

The Government subsequently imposed a restriction to sales of HUDC flats, such that singles under 40 were placed on a waiting list and can only buy a flat when they form a family.

1982

HDB took over the management of HUDC flats.

1991

The Single Singapore Citizen Scheme was introduced to allow singles aged 35 and above to buy resale flats that were limited to three-room and smaller flats at selected locations.

1998

CPF Housing Grants were extended to singles who are eligible first-time home owners looking to buy a resale flat on the open market and are earning an average gross monthly household income not exceeding S$7,000.

2001

Singles were allowed to buy three-room and smaller resale flats in all locations.

2004

PM Lee announced that singles were allowed to buy four-room and larger resale flats in all locations.

2013

Singles were allowed to purchase new 2-room flexi BTO flats directly from HDB.

2019

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) was introduced to allow single first-time flat buyers to qualify for a housing grant of up to S$40,000.

The grant is eligible for singles who are first-time home owners with a monthly income of less than S$4,500.

2022

HDB increased its quota for singles applying for new two-room flexi flats in non-mature estates from 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

2023

CPF Housing Grant for singles increased from S$25,000 to S$40,000.

2024

From the second half of the year, the Government will introduce a new framework that replaces the mature and non-mature categories for newly launched BTO flats. Flats will be classified as standard, plus or prime, with different subsidies and restrictions for each.

Eligible singles will be able to apply for a two-room flexi BTO flat in all locations for these new flat types.

They would also be able to buy a standard or plus flat of any size, or buy a two-room prime flat from the resale market.