New cycling paths to be built in 4 Singapore neighbourhoods including Clementi, Queenstown
SINGAPORE — New cycling paths will be built in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West and Queenstown under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme.
This is the third set of new cycling paths announced by LTA this year.
"Construction of cycling paths will commence in phases, as soon as the relevant feasibility studies are completed, to allow residents to enjoy the benefits sooner," LTA said in a news release on Monday (Sept 11).
"When progressively completed from 2024, residents can look forward to improved active mobility connectivity to key amenities such as transport nodes, shopping malls and the respective neighbourhood centres in areas including Boon Lay, Nanyang, Pioneer, West Coast and Dover."
LTA has called a tender for the construction of the new paths.
In January, the LTA announced that new cycling paths will be built in seven towns: Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.
Paths in central areas such as the city, Bukit Merah, Kallang and Telok Blangah were announced in June.
"Under the ICN programme, LTA is accelerating the construction of cycling paths across the island to encourage healthier and greener journeys," the authority said.
"Besides facilitating green commutes, LTA's sustainability efforts also extend to the use of more environmentally friendly construction methods and materials."
Among these materials is low-carbon concrete, which has a lower overall carbon footprint compared with conventional concrete.
LTA will also look into other sustainable materials such as glass fibre-reinforced polymer for construction – an alternative to steel rebars. Glass fibre-reinforced polymer is much lighter than steel and is also strong and corrosion-proof, said LTA.
"When fully realised, the ICN programme will result in a cycling network spanning some 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030," LTA said, adding that this would allow eight in 10 Housing and Development Board flat residents to be "within minutes" of their nearest cycling path. CNA
