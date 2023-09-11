New cycling paths to be built in 4 Singapore neighbourhoods including Clementi, Queenstown

SINGAPORE — New cycling paths will be built in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West and Queenstown under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme.

This is the third set of new cycling paths announced by LTA this year.

"Construction of cycling paths will commence in phases, as soon as the relevant feasibility studies are completed, to allow residents to enjoy the benefits sooner," LTA said in a news release on Monday (Sept 11).

"When progressively completed from 2024, residents can look forward to improved active mobility connectivity to key amenities such as transport nodes, shopping malls and the respective neighbourhood centres in areas including Boon Lay, Nanyang, Pioneer, West Coast and Dover."

LTA has called a tender for the construction of the new paths.