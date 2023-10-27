Novena MRT station reopens 2 hours after commuters evacuated due to smoke

One commuter who declined to be named told TODAY she had been trying to figure out which stop to be at for almost half an hour.

"It's so crowded and confusing. At least the SMRT staff are around to give directions and I realised I was waiting at the wrong bus stop," she said.

Singapore Institute of Technology students Javis Lim and Lynn Wee, both 24, were also waiting for their bus home for over half an hour.

"I live around the area, but the bus takes longer due to the peak hour traffic and now with the incident at the MRT station," said Ms Lim who is doing her clinical trial at the nearby Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"It's so crowded, but taking a Grab would take too long and be too expensive."

Mr Adrian Choo, a career strategist and founder of Career Agility Internationa.l posted a video showing smoke at Novena MRT station. He said a message to evacuate had been announced.

At least two SCDF vehicles were seen outside the train station.

Mr Choo told CNA that he had been heading to Novena station after work when he saw a group of people milling around.

"There was a smell of smoke and burnt rubber," he said, adding that he noticed white smoke billowing from the train platform area.

The 51-year-old later left to wait for a Grab ride-hailing car at Velocity shopping mall, which is connected to the station.

He noted heavy traffic in the area due to ongoing roadworks and said that fire engines had a hard time coming in, and told TODAY he waited about 30 minutes before his driver picked him up.

He added the situation at the train station was calm at around 5.45pm, with about 40 bystanders taking photos and videos.