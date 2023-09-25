NTU Students' Union exco member 'counselled' after being accused of tricking female junior into drinking alcohol

SINGAPORE — Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has investigated a male undergraduate, who was in the running to become the university’s Students’ Union president, following a female student's complaint that he manipulated her to drink alcohol until she passed out in his dormitory room.

The complaint did not allege any form of sexual misconduct, and no evidence of sexual misconduct “as alleged in some social media posts” were found as well, said the university in response to TODAY’s queries on Monday (Sept 25).

NTU has since extended wellbeing support to the students involved and has also counselled the male student, a NTU spokesperson said.

In an interview with the student-run news website Soapbox.sg, the female student, Ms Li Xinruo, 20, claimed that the subject of her complaint, fourth-year business undergraduate Ethan Ong, had given her cups of alcohol to drink when she had requested for water during a drinking session at his dorm in Oct 2022.

Both Ms Li and Mr Ong were committee members of the Students’ Union at the time. Four other union members were also present in the session, which was held after a committee meeting.

Ms Li claimed that she blacked out in Mr Ong’s dormitory room after that, and only learned about what happened a week later from the other union members.

The NTU spokesperson said the incident was first reported to the Students’ Union, which had taken the “necessary action in line with its disciplinary procedures” last year.

Another complaint by Ms Li was filed to the university earlier this month, stating that Mr Ong had caused her to drink more alcohol than she had intended by telling her that it was water, the NTU spokesperson added, though it did not identify the students involved.

The university then “immediately” investigated the complaint, which was in line with its student discipline policy and procedures. Both Mr Ong and Ms Li were interviewed during the investigations, as well as the four eyewitnesses who were present at the social gathering.

“At no time during the gathering was the complainant alone with the respondent. There was no allegation or assertion by the complainant or any of the witnesses that the respondent had tried to do anything so that he could be alone with the respondent,” said the NTU spokesperson.

The university stated that it was concerned by some online comments and urged users to refrain from making “speculative and unsubstantiated allegations”.

STUDENT HAD STOOD FOR UNION PRESIDENCY

Online chatter about the incident began after Mr Ong became the sole candidate running for the union’s presidency in 2023, after having served as its vice president of policy in the previous academic year.

On Reddit, for example, some users said Mr Ong's alleged actions were akin to sexual misconduct, while others accused the Students' Union of trying to shield him.

Ms Li was also reported by Soapbox.sg as saying that she was unhappy with how the union had dealt with the matter and felt that Mr Ong should not continue to run for the union's presidency.

Responding to these posts, the Students’ Union on Saturday said in a statement on Instagram that it had meted out “a five-week suspension from union duties” on Mr Ong following its own internal investigation in 2022, and that his “eventual reinstatement (into the Students' Union) was agreed upon by all parties involved”.

“To date, there are no other ongoing disciplinary proceedings being taken against the Executive Committee member concerned,” said the student body.

It added that “more severe assertions about misconduct of a different nature are unsubstantiated”.

Mr Ong has since withdrawn his bid to become the Students’ Union president, according to an article published by Soapbox.sg on Sept 24.

TODAY has reached out to Ms Li and Mr Ong for comment.