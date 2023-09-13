NUS grad uses own post-heart-surgery experience to invent rehabilitative tool that wins James Dyson design award
SINGAPORE — Born with a congenital heart defect called pulmonary stenosis, which affected the function of his heart’s valves, Mr Siew E Ian first required open heart surgery when he was just two weeks old.
He needed another one in 2021, when he was 22.
Then, one thing struck him after his second procedure: The supportive chest braces he had to wear after surgery to support the healing of his sternum — a long, flat bone located in the middle of one's chest — did not provide adequate pressure on the upper half of the chest to work properly.
Mr Siew also felt that the elastic materials used in the braces can feel very restrictive by making the user feel a constant pressure around the chest.
This hinders proper breathing patterns in patients and instead encourages perspiration near wounds, which can increase the risk of infection during recovery.
“During my recovery period, all the current solutions were not extremely adequate. So with my skill sets, I thought, why not I just create my own solution and hopefully, it could bring relief to a larger population”, Mr Siew said.
The 24-year-old is a recent graduate of the National University of Singapore (NUS) who majored in industrial design.
On Wednesday (Sept 13), he received an award for coming up with Auxobrace, a first-of-its-kind vest-like rehabilitation device that provides dynamic support and stability to the sternum during outpatient recovery, inspired by his own condition.
Auxobrace was this year’s national winner of the James Dyson Award, named after the British inventor and billionaire who founded household appliances firm Dyson.
The James Dyson Award is an international design award aimed at inspiring the “next generation of design engineers”.
Two other projects from Singapore, a braille embosser called Project Mimir and a floating device called Thermal Floater that converts solar-thermal energy into electricity were named as national runners-up.
The three projects were chosen from 48 submissions across six Singapore universities.
The three winners will progress to the next round of international shortlisting from all national winners across 30 participating countries.
The top 20 international entries shortlisted from around 90 finalists will be announced on Oct 18, and one international winner, two runners-up and one sustainability winner chosen by Mr Dyson will be announced on Nov 15.
The international winner will get S$48,000 and the two runners-up will receive S$8,000.
DESIGNING 'FROM THE HEART'
During open heart surgery, the sternum is split so that doctors are able to directly operate on the heart.
In Singapore, an average of six to eight open heart surgeries are done daily, Dyson said in its media release.
The healing of the sternum during post-surgery recovery typically ranges from a period of three to four months, and patients wear rehabilitation devices to support the chest and speed up the healing process.
Mr Siew’s experience as both user and designer gave him a “very big motivational push” to develop a solution to the problems he faced as a recovering patient.
Associate Professor Ngiam Kee Yuan, a judge at this year's award, said that Auxobrace “offers a pioneering engineering solution for post-open-heart surgery rehabilitation that does not yet have an effective solution”.
“Beyond just cardiac care, the same engineering principles used in Auxobrace also hold the potential for a multitude of other surgical and rehabilitative applications,” he added.
Assoc Prof Ngiam is also group chief technology officer at the National University Health System.
Mr Siew told TODAY that he developed more than 10 prototypes of Auxobrace, and sought feedback from medical workers and patients who have recovered from open heart surgery at the National University Hospital.
Instead of applying the necessary inward pressure on the sternum, one of his earlier prototypes made of polystyrene beads could only compress the sides of the chest, which can cause pain and discomfort during recovery.
He later found inspiration in soft robotics, a subfield of robotics that uses flexible materials to mimic living organisms.
This led him to Auxobrace’s current design of 3D-printed internal structures that "can compress and bend with precise control" when air is removed with a mini vacuum pump.
Auxobrace is made of thermoplastic polyurethane fabric, the same material used to make inflatable airplane neck pillows.
The material and Auxobrace's cube-like internal structure allow the device to provide targeted pressure and inward force on the sternum.
Mr Siew has successfully applied for a provisional patent for Auxobrace and will continue to develop it in his work as a research design engineer at the NUS Centre for Additive Manufacturing.
He described his victory as “still a bit surreal”.
"I hope to see more design engineers design from the heart... so that more impactful designs and solutions could be created," he said.
For the national runner-up Thermal Floater, its design addresses the personal experience of frequent blackouts and unreliable electricity supply in its two inventors' hometown of Patna, a city in the Indian eastern state of Bihar.
Sparsh, 18, who goes by one name, is a second-year NUS undergraduate majoring in computer engineering with a second major in innovation design programme. His teammate Shivansh Anand, also 18, is from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad city of northeastern India.
The portable device aims to provide a more cost- and space-efficient renewable energy solution, especially in areas with extreme temperatures or densely populated cities.
One 20cm by 20cm thermal floater cell can produce around 540 watt-hours a day.
For an average household’s energy consumption in a day, which would require an estimated 7.5 sqm of solar panels, the equivalent energy generated by 56 thermal floaters would need an area of just 1.456 sqm.
Sparsh told TODAY that the contest has been a "collaborative experience" that connected him with people who have suggested improvements and ways to refine their design.
After learning about the shortage of inexpensive Braille transcribers online, a team of Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) students designed Project Mimir.
The five final-year undergraduate students studying engineering product development at SUTD are: Ms Sarah Loo, 23, Mr Kushagra Jain, 21, Mr Shamoeel Moochhala, 24, Mr Colin Teoh, 24, and Mr Michael Lim Kee Hian, 24.
Where braille embossed on thick stock paper is commonly done by expensive specialised machines that often have to be maintained overseas due to proprietary design, Project Mimir has been adapted from a 3D printer and aims to be a more cost-efficient household product.
The user interface, Mimir Slicer, is designed to be entirely keyboard-accessible and is able to translate a number of file formats into Braille.
It also has a built-in voice-to-text module for custom text input.
The project team has also made the design and source code for Project Mimir open-access and available online, because they want to make it as accessible as possible.
The team members collaborated with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped to help them identify key areas for improvement, such as the need for a casing embossed with instructions in braille on how to use the product.
Ms Loo said that it is “crucial” at every step of the design process to involve the community for whom one is designing.
“Designing for them is one thing, but designing with them should be the main objective for anyone doing so for a community they’re not a part of”, she added.
