trending: 'Unreasonable' grading scale for NUS module sparks outrage; faculty calls it a 'miscommunication'

SINGAPORE — A recent Reddit post has local university students up in arms over an alleged grading scale for a psychology course offered at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Reddit user "No-Cry6243" had posted what seems like a screenshot of a document showing the grading system for the course PL3104: Developmental Psychology in the NUS subreddit on Sunday (Aug 13).

Listed under "Course Final Grading Scale", it states that only a score from 90 to 100 will earn an A grade for the course — specifically, students would have to obtain a score of 97 to 100 for an A+, 93 to 96 for an A and 90 to 92 for an A-.

Likewise, B grades would be assigned for scores from 80 to 89, C grades for scores from 70 to 79, and D grades for scores from 60 to 69. Anything below 60 would be a failing grade.

The notes in the document read: "Grades are not curved. There are no exceptions.

"There is absolutely no reason to come and argue for extra points — the posted grades are FINAL."

Referring to the document, Redditor "No-Cry6243" asked: "Is this even a reasonable grading scale? ... What is this, is everyone getting Cs and below this semester?"