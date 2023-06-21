Oddle Eats warns customers of impersonation scams on Whatsapp, urges them not to respond

SINGAPORE — Scammers have been posing as employees of food delivery and reservation app Oddle Eats, in a bid to get people to reveal their personal information online.

In an email sent to customers on Wednesday (June 21), Oddle Eats warned of impersonators sending out links to "surveys" via messaging platform Whatsapp to people at random and falsely claiming to be from the company.

Oddle Eats said that they were first alerted to the scam last Thursday after members of the public contacted them about the legitimacy of the messages.

The company said that its technology team immediately investigated the incident to ensure that they did not suffer a data leak, adding that they did not find any suspicious activity and “there is absolutely no indication that there has been a data breach".

As non-Oddle Eats users were contacted by the scammers, the company concluded that the incident was orchestrated by a malicious group impersonating Oddle Eats to contact people using details they had retrieved unlawfully.

Oddle Eats said that they made a police report on Monday and that fewer than 20 people had contacted the support team for assistance.

The company also urged the public to exercise vigilance as the scam is becoming more prevalent, with the scammers also impersonating other brands and apps.

“This is also a reminder that the only way Oddle will ever reach out to you is from one of our verified accounts. This will come from SMS or Whatsapp Senders named ‘Oddle’ or ‘Oddle Eats’ only,” the company said.

Should they be contacted by an impersonator, Oddle Eats also urged the public not to reveal their personal information to the impersonator and to block and report the number to Whatsapp.

contact-eats [at] oddle.me

The public may contact Oddle Eats at their live chat or email the company atfor assistance.