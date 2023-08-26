Once the domain of 'squares', solving Rubik's cubes and similar puzzles is now a fast-growing sport

SINGAPORE — When 22-year-old Daryl Tan first picked up his hobby of solving the Rubik’s cube at age 12, he spent many hours training alone to beat his personal best time.

There were few competitions he could join to hone his skills, and even fewer friends who were interested in turning the hobby into something competitive.

Fast forward a decade and there are now more local competitions than the Rubik’s cube enthusiast can keep up with — he has taken part in four out of the 10 competitions held in Singapore this year so far.

The Singapore Institute of Technology physiotherapy undergraduate recalled how when he first started out there were only between one to three competitions a year.

Speedcubing, or solving Rubik’s puzzles against the clock, has rocketed to popularity of late – with even dedicated training centres popping up in the past three years, offering classes on how to go about it like a pro.

Even Singaporeans like Mr Tan, who are picking these cubes up without proper training, are doing well.