Only 4 in 10 S'poreans believe climate change poses 'serious threat' to country, continuing 'worrying' trend: Survey

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans' lukewarm attitude to the urgent threat of climate change has persisted for the second year running, an annual survey has found, reflecting a "worrying" trend shared by many in Southeast Asia grappling with inflation.



The Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey Report 2023, published on Thursday (Sept 21) by the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, showed that the proportion of Singaporeans who believe climate change "is a serious and immediate threat to the well-being" of the country stood at 43.7 per cent this year.

According to previous iterations of the report, this figure dropped substantially from 66.4 per cent in 2021 to 40.5 per cent in 2022, before rising slightly this year.

Data collected from respondents of other Southeast Asian countries largely reflected a similar trend — the Asean average dropped from 68.8 to 46.6 per cent from 2021 to 2022, before a seeing slight increase to 49.4 per cent this year.

Iseas' researchers said in this year's report that the dip in climate threat urgency, compared to 2021, might be tied to the region’s economic concerns such as rising inflationary pressures, job losses and increasing energy and food prices.

The researchers noted that a larger proportion of Singaporeans (47.7 per cent) did respond that climate change is an "important issue that deserves to be monitored". However, this pointed to a belief that the issue of climate change is "not critical yet", and is "not a top-of-mind issue", they added.