'Onward as one': S'pore celebrates 58th birthday back at the Padang, bids farewell to outgoing President Halimah

SINGAPORE — It was not the roar of fighter jets overhead, the thunderous applause when President Halimah Yacob’s vehicle drove past the crowd, or the brilliant fireworks lighting up the night sky at this year's National Day Parade (NDP) that would remain etched in Mdm Hau Wan Hoye's memory.

“My favourite part? I was most excited about singing the National Anthem,” said the 70-year-old Singapore permanent resident in Mandarin, referring to the poignant moment when the parade reached a spectacular crescendo in its final performance on Wednesday evening (Aug 9).

For every year that she could not attend the NDP, she has made it a routine to watch the annual parade on live telecast. Mdm Hau has only watched the parade in person thrice since she moved to Singapore from her birth country more than four decades ago.

She was one of 27,000 spectators at this year’s National Day Parade (NDP), which returns to the Padang in its full glory for the first time since 2019.

This year’s NDP theme is Onward as One, calling upon Singaporeans to look to the future confidently as a nation and come together to take Singapore to greater heights.

Calling the shots for this year’s show is creative director Royston Tan, who is a filmmaker best known for his 2007 film, “881”.

During the pre-parade segment, hosts Joaquim Gomez, Hazelle Teo, Eswari Gunasagar and Fauzie Laily warmed up the crowd with games like “Know your NDP song”.

They got people on their feet with the famous “Padang Wave”, and encouraged attendees to strike their best pose and smile when the roving Singapore Cam captured them on the jumbotron.

With a total of 2,400 performers and 43 artistes involved in the production, the parade kicked off for the spectators — who came early despite the blazing sun — with a video clip of overseas Singaporeans’ well-wishes for the nation’s 58th birthday.

Then, there was a short prelude which saw Community Chest mascots Sharity and Friends take centre stage as they bobbed, danced and struck multiple poses.

SHOW START

As the clock struck 6pm, the parade hit the television screens and also began streaming live on several Mediacorp online channels, such as meWATCH.

To mark the parade going live, students from Bedok View Secondary School, East Spring Secondary School and Victoria Junior College, danced to a remix of the NDP 2023 theme song “Shine Your Light”.

Victoria Junior College student Yew Jie Ming, 18, a dancer in the segment, told TODAY that it was his first time performing at the NDP.

“Previously, in the earlier rehearsals, after we finished the rehearsals, we got to watch as spectators. It’s my first time sitting in the NDP – it’s really heartwarming and I could feel the Singapore spirit, especially when we sang Majulah Singapura in front of the Padang with all the soldiers. I can feel the energy.”

After Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng and other Members of Parliament took their seats, a team of eight Red Lions stunned audiences with their successful appearance parachuting safely onto the Padang.

This was followed by an acapella performance by local group Island Voices who sang a medley of familiar NDP songs, and a demonstration of seven unique formations by a Military Tattoo comprising bands from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force, Bowen Secondary School and Yuhua Secondary School.

The parade subsequently continued with the marching in of contingents from the uniformed groups, social and economic sectors – such as Keppel, DBS, Grab and Heartware Network – and the military. This included a newly inaugurated Guard of Honour contingent from the Digital and Intelligence Service.

This segment was a special moment for Ms Zandy Tan, whose husband is a member of the PSA Singapore contingent.

The 41-year-old administrative staff told TODAY it was definitely “more exciting” to be watching the parade live instead of at home.

Her daughter, who is in Primary Five, is watching the show for a second time this year, having earlier caught the National Education show with her school.

It then came to the part that Ms Tan was looking forward to most – seeing President Halimah.

"We’re really excited to see her as well. I hope she’ll have a better future, and hopefully our next President will also lead (us) to a better Singapore,” she said.

Following the arrival of Singapore’s Cabinet, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and former President Tony Tan, the crowd rose for President Halimah Yacob as she made her last attendance as President.

Madam Halimah had said in May that she will not be standing for re-election.

As the parade’s reviewing officer, President Halimah proceeded to inspect the parade before driving through, while a video tribute commemorating highlights from her six-year term was screened.

After this, it was time for the aerial display to mark the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) 55th anniversary celebration.

Following the RSAF’s aerial display was a showcase of the Total Defence Parade which sought to convey the importance of the six pillars – Social, Psychological, Economic, Digital, Civil and Military – of Total Defence.

Crowds were delighted as they watched a total of six large floats representing each total defence pillar make their way around the Padang, and cheered when the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force drove past in their respective vehicles.

'ONWARD AS ONE'

As the show segment of the parade started, the crowd sang along loudly to a medley of remixed classic Singaporean tunes, in different languages, which celebrated the diverse ethnicities in Singapore.

Polytechnic lecturer Jonathan Leong, 36, a performer with the People’s Association contingent in this segment, said of the experience: “I’ve made new friends from different walks of life, from the very young, the youths – as young as my students – all the way to those who are my seniors as well.”

“I find it’s a melting pot, with people from different walks of life,” said Mr Leong, adding that he looked forward to “see(ing) all the happy faces” given this year is the first full-scale NDP back at the Padang since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that he feels a “very strong sense of pride and national unity” when he enters the Padang for the performance.

Following that was a short film titled Home, which took the audience on four daily routines of Singaporeans who shared what makes Singapore their home. Among the four was Ms Goh Siew Eng, a World War II survivor.

The act concluded with a performance by singers Olivia Ong and Iman Fandi, daughter of famed local football legend Fandi Ahmad.

The third act of the night saw another short film, titled Passion, showcasing eight Singaporeans overcoming challenges in pursuit of their passion and dreams.

The eight included national sprinter Shanti Pereira, dancer Megan Tang, urban farmer Christopher Leow, and musician Bani Hidir, who also sang and co-produced this year’s NDP theme song.

This was followed up with a short rendition of Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” by local band 53A and Green Drumming alongside dancers and musicians from MDC, Martial House and Temasek Polytechnic.

The final act of the night brought together students from four secondary schools as well as The Island Voices to perform this year’s NDP theme song, “Shine Your Light”, which aims to encourage Singaporeans to inspire each other towards a brighter future for many generations to come.

Karuppaiah Akasu Vishnu, a 15-year-old student in one of the four secondary schools involved in the act, said he wanted to show his gratitude to Singapore in a different way, in deciding to take part in this year’s NDP.

He added that he was motivated by seeing “many schools coming together” and seeing the various student performers “giving it their all”.

As the show drew to a close at around 8.40pm, a stunning display of fireworks lit up the sky, delighting the crowd as they marvelled at the vibrant display and heartwarmingly sang the national anthem and recited the pledge.

AN EMOTIVE MOMENT FOR SPECTATORS

Being back in the Padang was special for Ms Eleanor Lim, 32, who was returning to the parade without her grandfather who recently passed.

“There was one year where I came with my grandfather and we balloted for the tickets and got it, so that was nice,” Ms Lim said.

Ms Lim, who is working as a public servant, told TODAY that her favourite part of the parade was in act four where the use of technology worked “very well” with the performers, who had to hold up a lighted prop. Computer generated effects emanated from these props and could be seen on live TV and the Padang’s screens.

The parade was beautiful from the start to the finish for grassroots leader Sithara Doriasamy, 54.

Having performed in the parade as a teenager and as a dancer in her later years, Ms Doriasamy said she is proud to be a Singaporean and is looking forward to next year’s parade after witnessing NDP this year.

“I think every segment was creatively curated and I think there’s a lot of love in the air. As a Singaporean, I feel so proud. I’ve come for a few parades before and every time I come here, it makes me a beautiful Singaporean inside and out,” she said.