Thanks for the memories... and the fish: Regulars at Yishun's Orto reminisce as park closes, some businesses yet to find new home

SINGAPORE — As he watched some families spending their time fishing together at Orto leisure park in Yishun, Mr Muhammad Said Yacob just sighed.

The 32-year-old shift supervisor at Fishing Paradise said that his boss had no future plans for the business, intending for the firm to “end it well” at its current location, in conjunction with the expiry of the leisure park’s lease.

Describing customers of the firm as akin to “friends and family”, Mr Said, more affectionately known as “Pulau” by regular customers, recalled the close relationships he has developed over the years while with the firm.

“A lot of memories have been built here, not just with the staff but with the customers, too. Many customers have said they were going to miss this place, but that they would miss us (the staff) more,” he said.

Gesturing towards the patrons having dinner at the nearby restaurants, and then to the families fishing, Mr Said pointed out how Orto brings people of different age groups together.

“I think there is no other place in Singapore that has this kind of vibe. Very kampung vibe, very chill, open, relaxed and yet close to housing estates,” he said.

“So once this place closes down, I don’t know where to go in Yishun anymore.”

Fishing Paradise, which operated the fishing pond at the heart of Orto, officially shut down on June 25, leaving its regular patrons reminiscing about the good old times.

The place used to be known as Bottle Tree Park, before a change of ownership in 2014 saw it rebranded as Orto. Despite the change, the park retained its rustic charm and popularity as a fishing spot.

But it had to close to make way for new housing developments, with the 16 listed businesses there given the option to either relocate or cease operations by the end of June.

Of the 16, only two have shifted to the new Orto in West Coast. The rest either shut up shop, moved elsewhere, or were still looking for a new base to operate.

Mr Tay, a franchisee of the private gym facility The Gym Pod, had set up his business at the original Orto in February 2022.

Building up a steady clientele with the neighbouring Uber Sports, the 48-year-old said that businesses there were supportive of one another.

“We attract customers for each other. On the weekends, there is a kid’s football class (at Uber Sports) and their parents will come to my gym pod. So the relationship among the operators is very good,” said Mr Tay, who declined to give his full name.

As of June 30, Mr Tay has relocated the unit into a storage yard and operations remain suspended until further notice.

Mr Kenny Xu, the owner of Happiest Hour bar and bistro, said it is difficult to find a place that has a similar tranquility.

“There are really no such spots in the rest of Singapore. It is so chill and easily accessible, and yet located in a very busy part of Singapore,” said the 40-year-old.

While the firm has not yet announced its plans, Mr Xu assured customers of Happiest Hour to look out for an announcement in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are confident that this will not be our final farewell with our customers,” he said.