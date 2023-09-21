Paradise Group releases CCTV screenshots to refute tourist’s claims of overpriced crab dish

SINGAPORE — Restaurant operator Paradise Group on Wednesday (Sept 20) released several screenshots taken from closed-circuit television footage at one of its restaurants, in response to accusations by a Japanese tourist that she was overcharged for Singapore's iconic chilli crab dish.

The tourist, Junko Shinba, told AsiaOne last week that her group of four diners were charged S$938 on Aug 19 for an Alaskan King Crab cooked chilli crab-style at Seafood Paradise in Clarke Quay.

Ms Shinba claimed that the waiter strongly recommended a particular type of crab for S$30 but did not explain that it charges per 100g.

She also said they were not told of the total weight of the crab before it was cooked, according to the AsiaOne report.

"None of us were informed that the whole crab would be cooked only for us, as some other restaurants serve crabs partially," she added, as quoted in the report.

Shocked when the bill arrived, totalling S$1,322.37, Ms Shinba said she asked a waiter to call the police.

After the restaurant manager offered a discount of S$107.40, Ms Shinba’s friend paid for the meal with his credit card.

'INACCURATE CLAIMS'

Paradise Group took to Facebook to clarify the situation on Wednesday evening, saying: "We are deeply upset by the inaccurate claims made by this group of customers, seemingly aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our restaurant and our dedicated staff on various platforms."

The restaurant operator said the tourists picked the Alaskan King Crab after being shown the types of crab available on the menu that day.

It added that its Seafood Paradise employee had twice informed the diners that its Alaskan King Crab, one of the largest edible crabs in the world weighing up to 5kg, was priced the same as its Scotland Snow Crab — at S$26.80 per 100g.

The employee also told them the total weight of the Alaskan King Crab was 3.5kg.

CNA’s checks showed that on the Paradise Group website, the Alaskan King Crab was listed at a “seasonal price” on the menu of Seafood Paradise's Clarke Quay outlet.

The Scotland Snow Crab, which was listed above the Alaskan King Crab, was priced at S$26.80 per 100g.

Paradise Group added in its statement that staff members showed the diners the whole live Alaskan King Crab "to prevent any miscommunication".

"Customers were seen taking photos and even selfies with the live Alaskan King Crab," it said.