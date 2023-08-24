PE 2023 campaign broadcast: Tharman vows to promote 'culture of respect', including for those with different views
SINGAPORE — Should he be elected as President, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make it his mission to support initiatives that promote respect for all Singaporeans, including those who hold "different views and political leanings", he said.
"I speak from experience, and a long track record on the ground for all to see: Of connecting with people from all walks of life, constantly seeking to bridge differences in views, and building community spirit," Mr Tharman said in a pre-recorded speech that was broadcast on national television on Thursday (Aug 24).
“If I am fortunate enough to be elected by you, I pledge to bring my full experience and capabilities — on the ground, nationally and internationally — to serve as your President for this new and more challenging era. I will serve you with all my heart."
He was speaking in his first Presidential Candidate Broadcast on Thursday night, in which he spoke about his youth and his political career, as well as elaborated on his slogan, "Respect for All".
A second broadcast will air a week later on Aug 30.
The broadcast gives presidential candidates airtime across 19 free-to-air radio and television channels. Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
They may deliver their speeches in all or any of the official languages — English, Mandarin, Malay or Tamil, though it is not compulsory to do it in all four. They are given 10 minutes to speak in each language.
Mr Tharman's speech was the second one to be played after Mr Ng Kok Song, former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC and it will be followed by that of Mr Tan Kin Lian, former chief executive officer of NTUC Income insurance cooperative.
The sequence is determined by alphabetical order based on their names.
Mr Tharman, 66, has a political career spanning 22 years, first contesting in the 2001 General Election as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate in the newly formed Jurong Group Representation Constituency.
He also served as senior minister from May 2019 and has been the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from 2011, before stepping down in July this year to stand in the Presidential Election.
Speaking in English, Mandarin and Tamil, Mr Tharman spoke about the challenges Singapore faces in a “more difficult and more complex era” and the need to ensure the diversity of views here do not lead to a more divided society, among other things.
Echoing his comments on the campaign trail, he pledged to bring his "deep expertise and long experience" to the job should he be elected as President.
Apart from that, he said that he will bring a "basic orientation" to the role that he is recognised for.
"The independence of mind that I have held onto throughout my life, and my belief that we can make Singapore a fairer and better society — they are what I have been known for both within and outside Government," he added.
Here are the key points from Mr Tharman’s speech.
INCLUSIVITY AND DIVERSITY OF VIEWS
- Amid an increasingly divided and unstable world, Mr Tharman noted that Singapore is becoming a democracy with more diverse views
- He said that Singaporeans' real challenge is to ensure that such diversity of views does not lead to a more divided society. In his speech later on, he also called on people to respect those with different views and political leanings
- "We must be a democracy with more space for different views and a thriving civil society. But to be confident of our future, we must also be a society with a strong centre of shared aspirations and respect for all citizens," he said
- To Mr Tharman, a fair, more compassionate and inclusive society goes "much deeper" than what government policies are doing to achieve it
- It is about the respect and friendship Singaporeans extend to each other regardless of background, educational achievements, religion and other differences, he said
- Mr Tharman pledged to strengthen "a culture of respect" for all Singaporeans by supporting inclusive ground-up initiatives that benefit those who are disadvantaged, senior citizens and homemakers, among others
PROJECTING SINGAPORE'S VOICE OF REASON
- Mr Tharman pledged to promote Singapore’s interests with his governmental experience and his international standing, so as to "project our voice of reason in an increasingly turbulent world"
- "We must never become just another small country. I have been flying the Singapore flag high internationally for many years, and will work actively to strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones," he said
- Mr Tharman also reiterated his intention to fulfil the constitutional duties of the President thoroughly and impartially, referring to the prudent use of the nation’s reserves and ensuring that the country has an “honest and first-rate public service”
- As a leader in government financial policies for many years, he said that he possesses “deep knowledge and experience” of how and when the country should spend from the reserves
OWN PATH WASN'T 'PREDICTABLE OR ASSURED'
- Describing his path as never "predictable or assured", Mr Tharman said that he had made his way up the public service as a non-scholar, while facing "setbacks" along the way
- "But my knees never buckled and my integrity was never in doubt. I eventually progressed to the highest levels of the public service, serving as managing director of the MAS," he said
- He added that in his youth, sports had taught him to value every team member, respect his opponents, as well as how to win and lose graciously
- Concluding his speech, he said that he has held onto his ideals of social justice and inclusiveness through his years in Government as a minister, working continually "to build consensus on practical and sustainable ways to uplift workers and ordinary citizens’ lives"
- "While the President stands apart from the overnment, and does not make policies, I will never waver from this purpose in my life and independence of mind as I fulfil my duties," he said
