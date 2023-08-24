PE 2023: More idealistic at 66 than 22, Tharman Shanmugaratnam reflects on his past and the country's challenges ahead

"It's personal engagement with groups of volunteers that achieves (what) policymaking can't achieve," he said.

"It's powerful when (individuals) feel empowered and they know that someone is there who trusts them, who respects them, and they can make it on their own. And that fuller idealism is the way I think about society now."

NO MEAT, TORN PANTS: 'YOU JUST GET USED TO IT'

Reflecting further on his youth, Mr Tharman conceded that unlike the other two presidential candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, he did not come from a particularly humble background.

But neither did he grow up with an "elite lifestyle", he said.

Smiling, he recalled how he went to university with just three pieces of clothing that eventually became so worn out that his corduroy pants "tore at a very awkward part" when he hurdled over a barrier while traversing the campus one day.

"And I had to clutch my pants and rushed to the store to buy a new pair of jeans," he recounted.

He also said he went through two years of studies in Great Britain without eating meat or salt "even once".

His idea of "fancy things" then was cheap wholesale nuts mixed with banana and yoghurt, which he had for his three daily meals.

"It was very cheap. It was delicious. But I went without any form of meat to save money for those two years. And you just get used to it," he said.

"So I didn't grow up with an elite lifestyle. But I'm not saying this defensively because we are who we are."

A 'MIDDLE OF THE GROUND' GUY

And who Mr Tharman is, is a very popular politician — so popular in fact that he once even had to publicly declare that he was not interested to become Prime Minister, after an online poll in 2016 found him to be the favourite choice for Singapore's next head of Government.

"I never had an ambition to be in this position or that position. I just enjoyed what I was doing," he said. "I enjoyed being an economist and I enjoyed delving deep into economics. When I was at the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) as chief economist, I enjoyed my policy work greatly."

He added that through his years in government, he enjoyed thinking hard about issues that the country was grappling with.

These days, with the world embroiled in geopolitical unrest and imminent crises on the horizon, he believes what Singapore needs is a President who thinks about such issues, understands them, anticipates them and knows that "the solutions are never simple".

"What the President needs to understand is the complexities of how we have to respond to the crises that will come, and the complexities of responding to the longer-term challenges that Singapore faces, particularly climate change," he said.