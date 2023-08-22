PE 2023: Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian confirmed as candidates on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans will be heading to the polls on Sept 1 to vote for the country's ninth president following the nominations of Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian as candidates.

On Tuesday (Aug 22) morning, the three hopefuls entered the nomination centre at People’s Association (PA) Headquarters along King George’s Avenue to hand in their relevant documents, before returning officer Tan Meng Dui, the chief executive officer of the Housing and Development Board, announced that all three had been accepted as candidates.

Following the announcement of their nominations, each gave a short thank you speech to their supporters, hundreds of whom were gathered at the nomination centre.

First to the stage was Mr Ng, who said he threw his name into the ring to protect Singapore's three treasures — the reserves, public service appointments and social stability.

"I've worked 45 years in public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments," he said, adding that he has no political affiliations.

Mr Ng then introduced himself in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, urging Singaporeans to vote for him.

Mr Tharman, meanwhile, opened his speech by saying he looks forward to a fair, dignified and honourable contest focused on what each of the candidates brings to fellow Singaporeans and Singapore's future.

"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally," he said.

He also thanked his supporters, and others supporting the other candidates, for braving the heat and showing up at the nomination centre.

When he took the stage, Mr Tan said he wanted to give the people of Singapore a chance to vote for a president who is "truly independent of the ruling government".

"If elected, I will carry out my duties as set out in the constitution dilligently, honestly and to the best of my ability. These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service."

The candidates also revealed their respective logos which will be displayed on each voting slip on Sept 1. They are:

A pineapple for Mr Tharman

A hand with a heart-shaped palm for Mr Ng

A flower being held up by four figures for Mr Tan

SUPPORTERS BRAVE HEAT, CROWD TO CHEER FOR CANDIDATES

The three candidates began arriving at PA Headquarters from 10am, but their supporters had been gathering there from as early as 9am, some even taking leave from work and braving the heat to do so.

Mr Tharman’s many supporters were decked in burgundy shirts, some with the words “TEAM THARMAN” printed on them. When he arrived at about 10.30 am and walked past the supporters' area, they exploded into cheers and waves.

One of these supporters was Mr Imran Khan, 50, flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, who told TODAY that he and his colleague came to show their support for Mr Tharman.