PE 2023: Opposition members' endorsement of Tan Kin Lian confuses and polarises S'poreans by politicising PE, says Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE — Opposition members endorsing presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian are trying to confuse and polarise Singaporeans by attempting to politicise the Presidential Election, said fellow candidate Ng Kok Song.

By doing so, these opposition members are dishonouring the office of the President, which is meant to be non-partisan, Mr Ng told reporters during a walkabout at Chinatown Complex on Sunday (Aug 27).

“It is a very unhealthy and worrisome development in this Presidential Election; the people concerned are confusing the people of Singapore,” said Mr Ng. “Confusing (them) between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”

Mr Ng was commenting on a meeting that happened earlier on Sunday between Mr Tan, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, who contested in the 2020 General Election under the Singapore Democratic Party banner.

Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, who were both candidates in the 2011 Presidential Election, said they were supporting the former NTUC Income chief executive officer in his presidential bid, with Dr Tan adding that he was doing so in his “personal capacity”.

Mr Ng, 75, said that the former presidential candidates’ support of candidate Tan is a “polarising” move.

“What happened today is polarisation, polarisation between some members of the Opposition and the Government, even to the extent of branding me as part of the establishment, like I'm part of the Government,” he said.

“So I think this is a very worrying development. And it is dishonouring and disrespecting the office of the President.”

While Dr Tan had said that he was supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in his personal capacity and not as PSP's chairman, Mr Ng said that this is not possible.

“I don't think it is possible to divorce yourself totally from the political party which you founded and which you are still heading,” he said.

He added that “if these opposition parties wish to politicise the elections”, they should do so in two years’ time, where he believed a General Election would be held.

Mr Ng also reiterated his call for the office of the President to be non-partisan.

“Non-partisan means no party, no party affiliation, no party endorsement,” he said.

“So what happened this morning is going against the spirit of the Constitution, which says that the President or the person nominated for President should not belong to any political party.

“So I urge the people of Singapore not to be confused between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”

ON WHETHER IT IS DIFFICULT FOR A FORMER CIVIL OR PUBLIC SERVANT TO SAY NO TO GOVT

Mr Tan Jee Say, in expressing his support for Mr Tan Kin Lian, said on Sunday in an apparent jab at Mr Ng that he believes it is not easy for a civil servant to relay to a minister if he thinks something is not right.

Asked for his response, Mr Ng, who worked in the public service for 45 years, including as the chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC, refuted this.

“When I was working in the GIC as a chief investment officer, there were occasions where I had a different point of view from the board of directors,” he said.

He said that when that happens, it is a “healthy thing” in the GIC for the board of directors to challenge the view of the chief investment officer.

“But then I have to explain my position, I have to explain why I'm advocating a certain strategy. So my job is to convince the board of directors, but I have to have my own view,” he said.

This is because on matters such as investment strategy and the GIC, one cannot expect the board of directors to be totally knowledgeable.

“I'm supposed to be the expert, professional expert… I have to stand my ground and persuade the board,” he said.

“So, I have plenty of training on how to stand my ground, because I believe that is the right thing to do.”